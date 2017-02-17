Miller Time Podcast Episode #177 

Jon Washburn (stepping in admirably for our beloved Jon Filet) and Flava Dave lick their wounds after a very tough stretch of basketball - and explain why you shouldn't COMPLETELY freak out. They also discuss how unusual the 2010 NBA Draft was, whether the Thibs/Vogel defense will ever work in the modern NBA, and whether putting the blame all on PG's shoulders is dumb (spoilers - it is). Also, Coach Washburn uses analytics to explain his team's dominance of the South Carolina high school basketball tournament.
