Miller Time Podcast Episode #176 

Jon Filet and Flava Dave are feeling down on the Pacers after a three straight losses. Things don't look much better with upcoming games against the Spurs, Cavs and Wizards. They boys rehash the weekend of Indy hoops, including Saturday's strange loss to Milwaukee and the glaring absence of Thad Young. Also, Kawhi Leonard is awesome and LaMarcus Aldridge isn't as good as he thinks he is. Plus, the Grammys, Valentines Day and Jon's other podcast host.
