January 06, 2017 Sports » Sports + Recreation

Miller Time Podcast Episode #168 

Jon Filet and Flava Dave shake off the post-holiday blues by catching up with the Pacers, who are winners of four straight. The pair discuss Larry Bird's candid interview with NBA.com, the team's new-found enthusiasm with Trey Dog in the starting lineup, and what to do with Rodney Stuckey. Plus, Monta Ellis rules the bench -- if Brooks would pass him the ball. Jeff Teague benefits from space and Flave Dave plays Jon's X-rated trivia game.

Click here to listen to the show on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe to the show in Stitcher.

Click here to subscribe to the show in Google Play.

Click here for the RSS Feed stem.

