Miller Time Podcast Episode #167 

Jon Filet
and Flava Dave
keep things loose in this episode. There's plenty of Pacers talk, including a recap of Saturday's win over Detroit, PG's big game and GR3's quietly big game, but they ponder other things as well. Is Andy Samberg that funny? Just how big is Boban? Why won't some of you support good media? Why is Jon such a pain in the ass? All shall be revealed -- except the for the last question.
Click here to listen to the show on iTunes.
Click here to subscribe to the show in Stitcher.
Click here to subscribe to the show in Google Play.
Click here for the RSS Feed stem.