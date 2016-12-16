Search
December 16, 2016 Sports » Sports + Recreation

Miller Time Podcast Episode #166 

Jon Filet regrets the two hours of optimism he had regarding the Pacers, so leave it to Flava Dave to bring some optimism and/or realism to the show. The boys recap a busy week of Pacers hoops, including a win over Charlotte and a pair of perplexing losses. Along the way they talk 4th-quarter flops, questionable coaching decisions, and more. Plus, how the new CBA effects Indiana, the passing of Craig Sager and what Jon asked Steve Clifford to upset him.

