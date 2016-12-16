Miller Time Podcast Episode #166 

Jon Filet
regrets the two hours of optimism he had regarding the Pacers, so leave it to Flava Dave
to bring some optimism and/or realism to the show. The boys recap a busy week of Pacers hoops, including a win over Charlotte and a pair of perplexing losses. Along the way they talk 4th-quarter flops, questionable coaching decisions, and more. Plus, how the new CBA effects Indiana, the passing of Craig Sager and what Jon asked Steve Clifford to upset him.
Click here to listen to the show on iTunes.
Click here to subscribe to the show in Stitcher.
Click here to subscribe to the show in Google Play.
Click here for the RSS Feed stem.