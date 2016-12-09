Miller Time Podcast Episode #164 

Jon Filet
and Flava Dave
return from an extended holiday break to find that not much has changed for the Pacers. The team remains at .500 as the clock keeps ticking toward Paul George's free agency, and the boys discuss where the team should go from here and what their options are. Also, Klay drops 60, Myles drops 3s, and the Mavs aren't very good. All that and more.
