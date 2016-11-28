Miller Time Podcast Episode #163 

Jon Filet
and Flava Dave
discuss a week's worth of Pacers action, including the good, the bad and the ugly. The good includes Trey Dog, who looks like a real basketball player. The bad includes Indiana's horrendous effort against Atlanta. The Ugly includes their historic home loss to the Warriors. All that plus the improved play of Al Jefferson, and the prospects of a rested Paul George. Also, who is more handsome, Blake or KD?
