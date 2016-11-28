Search
November 28, 2016

Miller Time Podcast Episode #163 

Jon Filet and Flava Dave discuss a week's worth of Pacers action, including the good, the bad and the ugly. The good includes Trey Dog, who looks like a real basketball player. The bad includes Indiana's horrendous effort against Atlanta. The Ugly includes their historic home loss to the Warriors. All that plus the improved play of Al Jefferson, and the prospects of a rested Paul George. Also, who is more handsome, Blake or KD?

Click here to listen to the show on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe to the show in Stitcher.

Click here to subscribe to the show in Google Play.

Click here for the RSS Feed stem.

