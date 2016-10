Jon Filet and Flava Dave return in time for the Pacers' 50th season with some big news. In partnership with NUVO, the pair announce the 50 Greatest Pacers of All Time. They each give their take on the list, recalling some of the best players in team history.

After that, it's time to recap the preseason thus far. Thad Young looks good, Rodney Stuckey looks like, well, you know. Flava Dave discusses his concern regarding the defense while Jon ponders where the 3-point shooting will come from.

All that plus Abraham Lincoln quotes, the prospect of Aggressive Joe Young and the end of the Great Nate McMillan Panic.

