Miller Time Podcast #178 

Jon Filet and Flava Dave welcome The Indianapolis Star's Gregg Doyel to discuss the Paul George situation following Thursday's trade deadline. Gregg and Dave debate PG's edict to the Pacers and Larry Bird and ponder the likelihood of his leaving the team sooner rather than later. There's also a discussion of Indiana's inability to execute a trade, an indictment of Bird's ability to build a roster worthy of PG. Plus, Gregg reaches out to Pacers Twitter, Jon and Dave recap All-Star Weekend, and more.
