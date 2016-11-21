Miller Time Podcast #162 

Jon Filet
and Flava Dave
recap an up-and-down weekend for the Pacers. Jon goes on a rant about his horrendous evening during a just-as horrendous loss to Phoenix while both of the guys give Indiana credit for doing the little things right in an upset win against Oklahoma City. All that plus beer baths, an ice cream and mashed potatoes diet, and who the hell is Alan Fucking Williams?
PROGRAMMING NOTE: There will be no Friday episode due to Thanksgiving. Have a wonderful weekend, enjoy the food and be safe whether traveling next door or across the country.
