December 15, 2016 Food + Drink » Beer Buzz

MashCraft Brewing is opening a new taproom in Fall Creek place 

The new spot at The Delaware will open January 17

  MashCraft's new taproom opens Jan.17 at 22nd and Delaware
  • MashCraft.com

Greenwood-based MashCraft is opening an Indianapolis taproom at 2205 N. Delaware St., as part of the multi-use new structure called “The Delaware.”

NUVO caught up with MashCraft's Delaware Taproom Manager Aaron Rambo in the midst of the start up.

NUVO: It's always fun to introduce a new craft beer go-to person. So, Aaron Rambo, as newly appointed MashCraft Brewing Delaware Taproom Manager, please introduce yourself to NUVO readers.


Aaron Rambo: My background is in restaurants and I spent many years in the structured corporate food industry. While I appreciate the value of that experience to the public, I always felt that I was missing something important. There was no creative spark that I was able to nurture.

A few years ago, I stumbled by chance into working with craft beverages at an Indiana winery and decided that there was definitely a soul-soothing place somewhere in that industry for me.

Recently, I had the opportunity to come on board with MashCraft and was excited to join the team. I've never seen such teamwork and caring led by the brewing talent of the amazing Andrew Castner. This isn't just beer. It's love in a glass.

NUVO: What's special about the decor/the ambiance in a new building in an historic neighborhood?

Aaron Rambo: The Fall Creek Place neighborhood is the perfect marriage of a historic area and what the future can hold for Indianapolis. We felt that the progressive, fun loving, creative people that reside there were just the market to enjoy our amazing craft brews.

Personally, as a history fanatic and also a longtime resident of the neighborhood, I'm very excited to share an atmosphere that will foster relaxation, conversation and enjoyment of the area. We will absolutely strive to be champions of the neighborhood and on a visual scale, we will be featuring historic photographs in our taproom.

NUVO: What more than what's in the news release do NUVO readers need to know about the grand opening on Jan. 17, noon-11 p.m. with the official ribbon cutting at 4 p.m.?

Aaron Rambo: At our grand opening we will feature all of our craft beer on 16 taps as well as a few rotating taps from our other brewery friends. Our menu going forward will be a small sharing-friendly menu with handmade flatbreads, paninis and other assorted snacks.

We are proud to be featuring the works of several local craft food vendors including Smoking Goose, B. Happy Peanut Butter, Broadripple Chip Company, Batch No. 2 and Frittle. Our future plans include live music, comedy and sports viewing on our six 65" TVs. We also have a family-friendly zone with booth tables, outdoor seating and a relaxing lounge area.

 Rita Kohn has been covering craft beer and the arts for NUVO for two decades. She’s the author of True Brew: A Guide to Craft Beer in Indiana.

