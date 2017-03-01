Search
March 01, 2017 Food + Drink » Food News

Mac and cheese festival headed to Bloomington 

We love the mac and cheese at Roosters Kitchen
It's quite evident that Hoosiers love mac and cheese. Indy's first ever mac and cheese festival, Return of The Mac, sold out two sessions at the The Pavilion at Pan Am earlier this year. And now organizers are taking the popular festival on the road.

Return of the Mac Bloomington edition will take place Sunday, April 2 at The Monroe County Convention Center.

General admission tickets run for $35 and a VIP Early Entry ticket will cost you $45. You'll be able to sample creations from 20 different restaurants in Bloomington and southern Indiana. And they won't be anything like the mac and cheese you find at the store. Chefs put their own twist on the cheesy dish and we guarantee it's amazing.

Tickets go on sale Friday and can purchased here. Go ahead and plan on this event selling out just like it did in Indy.

Brian Weiss

Brian Weiss
Bio:
 I get more than 140 characters here but I'm not going to use them because I'm a rebel without a cause.

