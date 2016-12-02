Search
December 02, 2016 News » Business

Lukewarm reactions to Trump's Carrier announcement 

By
click to enlarge LORA OLIVE
  • Lora Olive
While President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike are celebrating their role in saving jobs at the carrier plan in Indianapolis, Democrats and laborers are less than enthusiastic.

Indiana Democratic Party Chair John Zody issued this statement during Trump's appearance at the plant Thursday:
“Today’s announcement is great news for the Hoosier families and workers who will get to keep their jobs - though we are disappointed the company will still ship a good portion of jobs abroad. We hope that moving forward, all workers will have a seat at the table and that a Trump-Pence Administration will follow the lead of common–sense Hoosiers like Joe Donnelly and Andre Carson, who have been working to hold Carrier accountable since the moment their announcement was made to ship jobs to Mexico. We also hope the state will act in a transparent fashion with respect to awarding taxpayer–funded incentives that, as Mayor Joe Hogsett is doing, will be clawed back when a company decides to cut Hoosier jobs.”

Indiana AFL-CIO president Brett Voorhies also words of "cautious optimism":

“The Indiana AFL-CIO remains cautiously optimistic of the deal struck between president-elect Donald Trump and Carrier executives. Though we are elated that 1,100 working people and their families now know their jobs are safe this holiday season, it’s important to note that 300 of those jobs were already set to stay. Equally important, we are saddened to hear that 1,370 people between the two plants in Huntington and Indianapolis will still lose their jobs to Mexico.


Since Carrier’s announcement in February, several plants in Indiana have announced they will leave the country, leaving thousands more Hoosiers without a job. Until every working family in America feels secure knowing their job will remain in the US, we will expect the president-elect to uphold his campaign promise.”

Comments

Amber Stearns

Amber Stearns
 Amber Stearns was born, raised, and educated right here in Indianapolis. She holds a B.S. in Communications from the University of Indianapolis (1995). Following a 20-year career in radio news in Indiana, Amber joined NUVO as News Editor in 2014.

