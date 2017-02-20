Long-awaited The Owner’s Wife restaurant opening Downtown Indianapolis this week 

click to enlarge
Shannon Stone, co-owner of The Owner's Wife is ready for her newest venture to open.
Submitted Photo
Pushed by a passion for brewing and international travel, Shannon Stone and Ted Miller developed a restaurant to reflect their philosophy of family friendly and worldly. In the making over a span of a half-dozen years, The Owner’s Wife
officially opens Feb. 26 at 608 Park Ave. in Indianapolis’ historic Chatham Arch and Massachusetts Avenue district.
According to a news release, the restaurant will feature artisanal cuisine with Mediterranean, Asian, Latin and German influence.
“With The Owner’s Wife, we really wanted to create a place where beer and food are more than just paired at the dinner table – they’re actually conceived to be together,” says Miller. “With [Milktooth’s owner and head chef ] Jonathan Brooks’ talents for elevating traditional dishes, he’s the perfect person to make that concept a reality.”
The Owner’s Wife includes a bar area, as well as a family-friendly dining room and an outdoor beer garden.
The menu showcases the integration of various cultures from around the world and elevates standard “pub grub” with dishes like:
· Chili-marinated boquerones with butter, horseradish and pickled orange peel
· Caramelized bone marrow torchon with herb salad and golden raisins
· Clams in sour beer, bacon, white beans with sage
· Bone-in lamb leg steak, creamed mushrooms, pearl onions, spinach, Brussel sprout and carrot salad with harissa vinaigrette
The Owner’s Wife will also feature house-cured meats, homemade cheeses, conservas-style canned seafood and an assortment of freshly brewed vinegars. Some of the canned-seafood menu items include: octopus in chile tomato, mussels escabeche and pickled laughing bird shrimp.”
The husband-wife team also own Brugge Brasserie at 1011 E. Westfield Blvd. in Broad Ripple and Outliers Brewery, around the corner from The Owner’s Wife at 602 N. Park Ave.
For more information, visit www.theownerswife.com
or follow Twitter @TheOwnersWife
