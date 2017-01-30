Listen to Metavari's new release Tetra A.D. before their release show on Friday 

click to enlarge
I have a request for you, dear reader.
I want you to find somewhere very dark. Maybe a closet. A garage? A basement, perhaps. Maybe your bed, with all the lights off. I don't know — just do it.
I want you to take approximately three to five deep breaths, hit play on this record and close your eyes. I want you to set aside 20 minutes sansTwitter and news alerts and recurrent thoughts about our impending national doom to just listen, to swim in these sounds.
You feel better? I do.
Hear a live version of Metavari's new album Tetra A.D.
— surely, with accompanying light show — this Friday at the Hi-Fi, when Metavari plays alongside Marcus Alan Ward and Dream Chief.
The show is free.
Nab Tetra A.D
. via Mind Over Matter Records
— although Metavari mastermind Nathaniel Utesch warns physical copies of the release are hyper-limited: 30 cassettes are available. (Vinyl is already sold out via pre-order.)
In the meantime, revisit our 2015 profile of Metavari
, penned by Rob Peoni.