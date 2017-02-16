Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

February 16, 2017 News

Lawmaker advocates for cannabidiol to treat seizures in kids 

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge Rep. William Friend, R-Macy, standing before the Judiciary committee and explaining how his bill about Cannabidiol (CBD) would be helpful for children who have epileptic seizures. - CHRISTINA RAMEY, THESTATEHOUSEFILE.COM
  • Rep. William Friend, R-Macy, standing before the Judiciary committee and explaining how his bill about Cannabidiol (CBD) would be helpful for children who have epileptic seizures.
  • Christina Ramey, TheStatehouseFile.com
Lawmakers want to provide new hope for children with epileptic seizures by creating easier to access Cannabidiol.

Under current law possessing Cannabidiol, also called CBD oil, is illegal. Rep. William Friend, R-Macy, said with his bill parents of a child with epileptic seizures and doctors would be immune from prosecution or arrest if the oil is being used for treatment. The legislation is designed for desperate parents as CBD oil is usually a last resort.

“What we were looking for here was a solution for a very difficult problem that parents who have a young child with epileptic seizures,” Friend said. “They just have a difficult time and they’ve often times gone through the entire gamut of treatments with barbiturates and sedatives and other medications that simply did not solve the problem.”


Brandi Barrett, whose son who suffers from Dravet syndrome, said CBD oil helps her son more than traditional pharmaceutical medications.

“We’ve been through the gamut of medicines with Noah,” Barrett said. “There are certain medicines for Dravet syndrome that actually can make Dravet syndrome worse and bring out other complications, so they are very limited on what kind of anti-convulsive can be used.”

Barrett’s son has been put on different medications, but each one still had side effects. He’s also undergone blood work to make sure his liver and kidneys are functioning normally, because some types of medicine that is used to treat epileptic seizures can be harmful to the liver and kidneys.

When Barrett and her husband had exhausted medical options, they started looking other places for help. That’s when she discovered CBD oil.

From different reports and research Barrett was able to find out that CBD oil has been very successful in treating intractable epilepsy, and she has seen these changes in her son.

“The past three years we have seen an 80 percent reduction of seizures. We have seen fine motor skills progress through the roof compared prior to starting that. We have not had to increase pharmaceutical medication, in fact we’ve been able to lower them,” Barrett said. “He’s no longer in a fog. He now understands and comprehends so much more. His teachers are in awe of what he is doing in school and how greatly he is progressing.”

House Bill 1148 passed through the Judiciary committee unanimously Wednesday and is now head to the full House for consideration.

“It’s hard to find opponents to trying to heal children, that’s just not going to happen. People are very sensitive to kids who are sick,” Friend said.

Friend said, if anyone is concerned with the legislation, he thinks it would only be if they feared it would create a defense to the legalization of marijuana.

More News »

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in News

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Christina Ramey, The Statehouse File
thestatehousefile.com/
Bio:
 Christina Ramey is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.

Events & Best Bets

Today Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
Women in Business Retreat

Best Bet: Women in Business Retreat @ Alexander Hotel

$299-399

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • February 15-21, 2017

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2017 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation