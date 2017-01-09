Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

January 09, 2017 Music » Music News

Keith Urban to headline Legends Day concert 

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge Keith Urban performing at Klipsch Music Center in 2013. - HANNAH SWITZER
  • Keith Urban performing at Klipsch Music Center in 2013.
  • Hannah Switzer

May is one big party in Speedway and we now know a fraction of what will take place during the crazy month. Country music king Keith Urban will anchor Legends Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, alongside guests Dustin Lynch and Clayton Anderson. Mr. Nicole Kidman is touring his 2016 album Ripcord, featuring the Hoosier name-checking “John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16” single. Legends Day takes place the day before The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Listen to “John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16” below.

Only 111 days until May, but who's counting?

More Music News »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Music News

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Brian Weiss

Brian Weiss
Bio:
 I get more than 140 characters here but I'm not going to use them because I'm a rebel without a cause.

Events & Best Bets

Today Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
Industry Mondays

Best Bet: Industry Mondays @ The Red Room

Free.

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • January 4-10, 2017

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2017 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation