Keith Urban to headline Legends Day concert 

click to enlarge Keith Urban performing at Klipsch Music Center in 2013.

Hannah Switzer

May is one big party in Speedway and we now know a fraction of what will take place during the crazy month. Country music king Keith Urban will anchor Legends Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, alongside guests Dustin Lynch and Clayton Anderson. Mr. Nicole Kidman is touring his 2016 album Ripcord, featuring the Hoosier name-checking “John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16” single. Legends Day takes place the day before The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Listen to “John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16” below.

Only 111 days until May, but who's counting?