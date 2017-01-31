JCC receives record-breaking endowment gift 

click to enlarge
The Jewish Community Center announced that they received the largest financial gift in their history. The donation is focused on arts programming at the Indianapolis cultural hub. According to a press release sent out on January 31:
The generosity of Irwin and Ann Katz (of blessed memory) will be remembered forever through an endowment created by their children to sustain arts programming at the JCC. The Irwin and Ann Katz Cultural Arts and Education Endowment Fund was established with a gift from the family representing the largest-ever endowment gift given to the JCC. The endowment will provide funding of about $35,000 every year to support JCC arts programming.
The release went on to say...
The annual Ann Katz Festival of Books & Arts was transformed from a one-week book fair to a major three-week cultural arts event when in 2000, Irv made a significant commitment to an annual contribution over a 15-year time period. In addition to financially supporting the growth of adult continuing education programs, Irv Katz also led the board of the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis (1972-75).
The JCC also announced that CEO Ira Jaffee will retire later this year in June; which will mark 33 years of work with the JCC for Jaffee.