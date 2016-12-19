It's now or never for the Pacers to show themselves 

click to enlarge Phil Taylor

INDIANAPOLIS -- Here we are again with this up-and-down Pacers team. Four days ago they were the scourge of Indianapolis, victims of their own demise in blowing back-to-back fourth quarter leads to the lowly Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans. They were a respite from talking about the underwhelming Colts -- if just for one day.

Monday against the Washington Wizards, however, they redeemed themselves with a 107-105 victory courtesy a last second floater from forward Thaddeus Young with .9 seconds remaining in regulation.

Paul George was stellar, scoring a game-high 27 points on 10-of-21 shooting to go along with nine rebounds. During the fourth quarter with the game tied at 88, George went full superstar, embarrassing Wizards guard John Wall and center Marcin Gortat with pull up jumpers as cold and ruthless as the worst Indiana winters.

So cold was George in the clutch, he and teammate Joe Young warmed their hands by an imaginary fire as the Wizards called timeout in a fruitless attempt to regroup and diminish George’s awesome play.

Good at basketball PG is good at basketball. You already know that.

Just like you already know Myles Turner is a young stud on a rapid rise to stardom in this league. The second-year center finished with 20 points, eight boards and five blocks before fouling out late in the game, looking noticeably calm, measured and mature under pressure from Washington defenders.

Again, you already know about Turner. Ditto Jeff Teague, who is playing the best basketball of his young Pacers career, averaging 18 points, 8.8 assists and 6.4 free throws in the last five games. He’s been every bit the dynamic ball handler team president Larry Bird hoped he’d be when he traded for him during the summer.

You know all of that.

You also know this game means next to nothing, at least in the short term. Trying to contextualize this Pacers team is the basketball equivalent of solving Gordian’s Knot. They play games like tonight, gutting out a tough win against a hot team that entered having won six of its last eight. George delivers the highlights and the supporting cast tags along.

click to enlarge Phil Taylor

Then come the perplexing and outright embarrassing road losses to tin-can teams in Brooklyn (7-19), Philadelphia (7-19), Miami (9-19), New Orleans (9-20) and Dallas (7-20).

Two steps forward, two steps back, hence Indiana’s fitting record of 15-14.

Yes, the first 29 games have been bumpy, as is expected when a team brings in seven new faces and institutes a new head coach. George has missed seven games due to injury, the bench was in a perpetual funk before Al Jefferson and guard Rodney Stuckey found their groove, and good Monta Ellis appeared less and less as old-and-slow Monta Ellis kept getting in the way.

But if any time is one wherein the Pacers finally show themselves, it’s now. George is healthy and playing at an elite level once more. Glenn Robinson III is bringing size, defense and shooting to a starting lineup in desperate need of all three as Ellis -- who is missing time with a groin injury -- simply can’t cut it with the starters anymore.

The defense is arrived, too. After beginning the first part of the season ranked 28th in defensive efficiency, Indy sits at a respectable 15th -- a far cry from the suffocating units under former coach Frank Vogel, but a step in the right direction nonetheless.

Monday’s win marked the second of an 11 game tour of the Eastern Conference, a collection of teams that by and large are similar to one another. Aside from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors, the East is a smattering of clubs hovering around .500. Though Indiana has no doubt stumbled so far, they sit just one game behind Boston (15-12) for the third seed.

This is Indiana’s chance to become the team it says it is or remain the flawed and inconsistent one everyone else assumes them to be.

First is Tuesday’s road game against the New York Knicks followed by Thursday’s home contest against the Celtics -- both teams as up-and-down as Indy albeit for different reasons. After a three-day Christmas break, the Pacers’ itinerary is loaded with winnable games: Chicago, Washington, Chicago, Orlando, Detroit, Brooklyn and the Knicks once more. Those opponents are a combined 116-178, and five of those games are at home -- where the Pacers are 11-4.

No LeBron. No Toronto. No chalk. Mostly filler and good matchups for a team looking to at long last form into a cohesive unit.

As the season’s midway point draws near, a top-four seed in the East and home court advantage is up for grabs to anyone who’ll take it. All Indiana has to do is play like they want it for more than two games at a time.

At this point, however, who knows.