ISO Annual Meeting 

click to enlarge

The Indiana Symphony Society (ISS) released its audited financial results for the 2015-2016 season at its Annual Meeting, held Monday, Dec. 5, at the Hilbert Circle Theatre. It also elected six new members of its Board of Directors, and the Society Board of Directors appointed Yvonne Shaheen as its new Chair.

Vince Caponi, outgoing ISS Board Chair, reported that the ISO's total ticket sales increased by 15 percent over FY15, for a total of $8.49 million, an all-time high in income from tickets and the fourth consecutive increase since FY13. Subscription revenues increased by 1 percent over FY15, and the ISO sold 9,392 student tickets, the most ever in a single season and double the number of student tickets sold in FY13. Though Marsh Symphony on the Prairie ticket sales were lower than projected because of unusually bad weather, total revenues were still higher than any other summer since the popular series began 35 years ago.

Annual fundraising of $9.3 million surpassed the total raised in FY15 and marked the fourth consecutive year that annual contributions have exceeded $9 million. All told, operating revenues increased 6.2 percent over FY15.

The ISS attributed much of this increase to the artistic achievements of Krzysztof Urbański's fifth season as ISO music director and several milestone events, including the 30th anniversary of IPL Yuletide Celebration and the 20th anniversary of the Metropolitan Youth Orchestra.

"It is gratifying that as the relationship between our music director and orchestra continues to grow, so does our attendance and community support, demonstrating that the ISO's music is reaching far and wide into our community," said ISO Chief Executive Officer Gary Ginstling (pictured above).

"As we reflect on the many wonderful accomplishments of the past season, the Board of Directors reaffirms its commitment to achieving our artistic goals while operating the institution in a fiscally responsible manner," said Vince Caponi. "On behalf of our Board, I express my gratitude to Krzysztof, principal pops conductor Jack Everly, the wonderful ISO musicians, our staff, patrons, and community for their ongoing dedication to the ISO."

Another season highlight was the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the ISO's Metropolitan Youth Orchestra (MYO), led by founder and artistic director Betty Perry. The MYO is a youth and family development initiative that engages students in kindergarten through 12th grade and their families in music through lessons, coaching, and ensemble opportunities. Other educational programming such as the Teddy Bear Series, performed at the Indianapolis Public Library, and the sold-out Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield Discovery Concerts were recognized for introducing students to the joy of orchestral music.

The ISS also acknowledged the new three-year collective bargaining agreement that was reached more than a year in advance of the current CBA's expiration. Dec. 5