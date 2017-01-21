Search
January 21, 2017 News » Social Justice

Indy's Women's March on Washington 

Indy's Women's March on Washington
Indy's Women's March on Washington

NUVO photographer captured the rally that thousands of Hoosiers attended in support of women's rights at the Indiana State House.

By Leah Tribbett

Click to View 31 slides

