Indy's Table: A look behind the scenes at Goose the Market 

click to enlarge
In NUVO's newest video series, Indy's Table, we will share the incredible stories of the people who are making Indianapolis a dining destination. The series will showcase their talents, the thought-process behind the products they create (whether it be food and drink or some other facet of culinary culture) and most importantly, share the human side of the industry; the passion, determination and creativity that makes a meal, or drink or object that brings us closer together as a community.
We’re starting off with a well-loved Indianapolis establishment, Goose the Market
. We sat down with owner and operator Chris Eley and had him share the story behind the beloved market that has brought delicious charcuterie, cheeses, steaks, lamb chops and more into our lives and the meatery behind it, Smoking Goose
.
It has been an amazing experience for us to get behind the scenes looks at so many awesome places and we can’t wait for you to pull up a seat at Indy’s Table.
Check back at NUVO.net/IndysTable
for new episodes on the third Thursday of every month.