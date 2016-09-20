Indy restaurant ranked in "The Best Restaurants in the World" 

click to enlarge
Just a few of Milktooth's incredible dishes
Cavan McGinsie
When talking about the best restaurants in the world our minds quickly jump to places out of our reach, either a world away or out of our price point — places like St. John in London, Noma in Denmark, a slew of restaurants in Manhattan like Le Bernardin and the recently dethroned Per Se. These places routinely make it on lists, the waiting lists to get into them can require reservations months in advance and a meal can easily cost a middle class citizen’s monthly salary.
However, Condé Nast Traveler
just released its list of The Best Restaurants in the World
and nestled in there amongst the names above and others like Alinea, Paul Bocuse and Chez Panisse, is Indianapolis’ own Milktooth
.
According to the article, “This breakfast-, brunch-, and lunch-only restaurant in an airy converted garage wouldn’t touch eggs Benedict with a 50-foot pole. And that’s what makes it so genius. Chef Jonathan Brooks does wild things with Dutch baby pancakes; he puts egg salad and fried Lebanon bologna on toast. Because why not?”
This should come as no surprise to anyone who has had the pleasure of a meal in this Brooks’ establishment. As stated in the article, the dishes at Milktooth are unlike anything you’ll find around the city.
If Indianapolis hasn’t been solidified as a true dining destination with this and the onslaught of other national publications writing about our food and drink over the past years, I don’t know what more it takes. No matter, it’s just another verification to something we’ve known for years. The kitchens in Indianapolis are making damn good food.