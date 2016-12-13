Indy gets $165,000 in arts funding 

-
Harrison Center for the Arts recieved $10,000
Indy was the winner of $165,000 in arts funding, announced by the The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). The funding will provide 10 local organizations $10,000 to $30,000.
According to a press release from the Indiana Arts Commission, the Indiana grants include:
Big Car Media, Inc. Indianapolis $25,000
This Artist Communities grant will support the Art and Public Life Residency. Big Car resident artists will work with area business people to organize pop-up artist residencies. This effort is designed to spur interest in the commercial corridor; build relationships between business owners, artists, and neighbors; and provide resident artists with unique venues and inspiration for their work.
Castleton United Methodist Church, Indianapolis $10,000
This Challenge America grant will support the design and creation of a public art project at Still Waters Adult Day Center. A professional artist will work with adults with dementia to create a mixed media work for installation at the center.
Harrison Center for the Arts Indianapolis $10,000
This Challenge America grant will support the creation of a public art sculpture by Quincy Owens and Luke Crawley. The interactive sculpture will be located in the Monon 16 neighborhood, named a federal Promise Zone in 2015. The sculpture will contain the voices of neighborhood residents and be inspired by their stories.
Heartland Film, Inc. Indianapolis $15,000
This Media Arts grant will support the 26th Heartland Film Festival. Films
include narrative features, documentaries, and shorts from both American and
international artists.
Indianapolis Museum of Art Indianapolis $30,000
This Art Works grant will support a programmatic and research initiative. The museum’s media and technology team will conduct formative content and engagement testing and summative research, and collect data to inform the development of interpretive content and engagement activities for two planned exhibitions, as well as the future reinstallation of its contemporary collection.
Nancy Long Morgantown $25,000
This is a Creative Writing Fellowship grant.
Lotus Education and Arts Foundation, Inc. Bloomington $20,000
This Presenting & Multidisciplinary Works grant will support the Lotus World
Music and Arts Festival. The festival features free and ticketed concerts, demonstrations, art-making activities, and educational workshops.
South Bend Symphony Orchestra South Bend $10,000
This Challenge America grant will support the MLK Day Concert. The concert will take place at South Bend’s oldest African-American church, and is designed to feature outstanding young Black or Latino musicians to promote diversity in symphony orchestras.
University of Saint Francis Fort Wayne $10,000
This Challenge America grant will support artist residencies to enhance the Jesters program. The guest artists of Second City Chicago will use improvisation to work with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Young Audiences (aka Arts for Learning) Indianapolis $10,000
This Challenge America grant will support Fresh StART, a public art project inspired by students at schools in rural Jennings County. Professional teaching artists will lead as many as 20 one-hour workshops in Jennings County High School.
