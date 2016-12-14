Indy Fuel hosts Teddy Bear Toss to benefit Indy kids 

click to enlarge How can this not put a smile on your face?

When I think of professional hockey I think of slick puck action, bone crushing hits and the occasional dropping of the gloves — the ensuing fight lands players in the penalty box for five long minutes.

It's a rough sport played by tough athletes. It's also a sport I highly respect, given I fall three times within the first 60 seconds of lacing up the skates and stepping on the ice.

But there's another side to this sport and the athletes who play it that doesn't make the nightly highlight reels. It's one that is much more gentle, kind, caring. It takes place the day after the promotional Teddy Bear Toss night, when players deliver the thousands of collected bears to local children in need. Children that might not have received a toy this holiday season. Children that might be spending their holidays in the hospital.

For 22 years, teams from across North America have participated in Teddy Bear Toss nights. It has quickly become one of the must-see games on Indy Fuel's — Indianapolis' minor league hockey team — winter schedule.

So how does the Teddy Bear Toss work? It's simple. Fans attending Saturday's game against ECHL-rival Quad City are encouraged to bring one, or as many stuffed animals as they wish. Then, when the Fuel score their first goal of the game — cross your fingers they don't get shut out — fans will have the chance to fling their toys onto the ice. Players skate around and collect the stuffed animals and donate them to the local Christmas Toys for Tots program.

"I think that's the best part about it it: delivering the bears to a sick kid or someone in need and making their day a little bit better," Indy Fuel forward Brady Ramsay said.

Having grown up in Calgary and attending Teddy Bear Toss nights throughout his childhood, Ramsay knows what it's like to be a fan during these games.

"The fans are anxious," he said. "Everyone is there with one or two bears waiting for the first goal to be scored to throw those on the ice."

Indy Fuel head coach Bernie John backed up this sentiment.

"As a team when you're hosting it you want to score early. It will get the fans quite a bit more involved throughout the game," he said. "The longer you wait the longer they kind of sit on their hands and knees wondering if it's even going to happen."

Luckily for fans, the Fuel have yet to be shut out at home this season. With that being said, the Fuel could use a pick-me-up themselves. Having failed to record a victory in their past seven games, they take the ice against Quad City looking for their first win since November 23rd.

John's keys to tasting victory are simple: take away their really speedy guys, play solid defensively and don't turn the puck over.

If you're looking for fast-paced entertainment and a way to support Indianapolis kids this holiday season, you need to be at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Saturday night.

"At the end of the day [fans should go] because of who it's going to take care of and what it's going to do," John said. "It's a great gesture. It's fun to be a part of."

Last season the Fuel collected 4,273 stuffed animals during Teddy Bear Toss night.

When I asked John how many he expected to get this year, he confidently said, "At least 5,000."

I hope he's right.