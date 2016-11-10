Indy Eleven's Tim Hankinson named NASL Coach of the Year 

click to enlarge Coach Hankinson hugs Justin Braun after a 1-0 victory against FC Edmonton in the NASL championship semifinal

Ian Robertson

After a Spring Season title and an undefeated home campaign, Indy Eleven head coach Tim Hankinson has been been named the NASL Coach of the Year. In his first year with the team, Hankinson's squad notched a 15-10-7 record, second best in the NASL.

Hankinson had this to say about his award.

“Awards come with many layers to it,” Hankinson said. “I look at the front office; our ownership; our general manager and president – the support they’ve given us; my technical staff – guys like Tim Regan, who has coached in this league all three years, he’s been here; as well as medical and other people behind the scenes; and the players."

The Indy Eleven defeated FC Edmonton 1-0 on Nov. 5 for their first ever postseason victory. They'll look to win their first championship as a club when they face off against the New York Cosmos in the NASL Championship on Nov. 13.