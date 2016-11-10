Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

November 10, 2016 Sports » Sports + Recreation

Indy Eleven's Tim Hankinson named NASL Coach of the Year 

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge Coach Hankinson hugs Justin Braun after a 1-0 victory against FC Edmonton in the NASL championship semifinal - IAN ROBERTSON
  • Coach Hankinson hugs Justin Braun after a 1-0 victory against FC Edmonton in the NASL championship semifinal
  • Ian Robertson

After a Spring Season title and an undefeated home campaign, Indy Eleven head coach Tim Hankinson has been been named the NASL Coach of the Year. In his first year with the team, Hankinson's squad notched a 15-10-7 record, second best in the NASL.

Hankinson had this to say about his award.

“Awards come with many layers to it,” Hankinson said. “I look at the front office; our ownership; our general manager and president – the support they’ve given us; my technical staff – guys like Tim Regan, who has coached in this league all three years, he’s been here; as well as medical and other people behind the scenes; and the players."
The Indy Eleven defeated FC Edmonton 1-0 on Nov. 5 for their first ever postseason victory. They'll look to win their first championship as a club when they face off against the New York Cosmos in the NASL Championship on Nov. 13.

More Sports + Recreation »

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Sports + Recreation

Around the Web

Comments

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Brian Weiss

Brian Weiss
Bio:
 I get more than 140 characters here but I'm not going to use them because I'm a rebel without a cause.

Events & Best Bets

Today Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu
Nocino Release

Best Bet: Nocino Release

Free

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • November 9-15, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation