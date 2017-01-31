Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

January 31, 2017 Sports » Sports + Recreation

Indy Eleven to submit bid for MLS expansion 

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge Proposed new venue for Indy Eleven - STADIUMFORINDIANA.COM
  • Proposed new venue for Indy Eleven
  • stadiumforindiana.com

In the midst of preparing for the 2017 NASL season, Indy Eleven will announce their desire to play in MLS Tuesday afternoon. Major League Soccer is the top professional soccer league in the United States and Canada.

Indianapolis joins Charlotte, Cincinnati, Detroit, Nashville, Phoenix, Raleigh, Sacramento, St. Louis, San Antonio, San Diego and Tampa Bay as cities vying for four MLS expansion openings.

Indy's bid relies heavily on whether or not Indy Eleven owner Ersal Ozdemir and company can get legislation passed for the construction of a new stadium.

Ozdemir has been pushing for a new stadium since the club was founded in 2013, telling NUVO that "going forward [we] will continue to make sure that we have a venue that is respectable and that is going to help continue to grow the sport in Indiana" during in an interview in November 2016.

Indy Eleven President Jeff Belskus spoke to SI.com about Indianapolis' bid, saying "We’ve proven Indianapolis has the fan base to support soccer. It will support pro soccer and it will support Major League Soccer … It’s so logical for us.”

Indy's official supporters group The Brickyard Battalion had this to say about the announcement:

The Brickyard Battalion is committed to supporting the Indy Eleven regardless of league affiliation. We will be in force, singing for 90 minutes no matter if the team plays in the MLS, NASL, USL or any other league. We are Indy Forever.

Indy Eleven will remain part of the NASL this year while pursuing a place in MLS.

More Sports + Recreation »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Sports + Recreation

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Brian Weiss

Brian Weiss
Bio:
 I get more than 140 characters here but I'm not going to use them because I'm a rebel without a cause.

Events & Best Bets

Today Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon
Date Night Paint Night: Snow Pals

Best Bet: Date Night Paint Night: Snow Pals

$35

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • January 25-31, 2017

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2017 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation