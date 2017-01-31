Indy Eleven to submit bid for MLS expansion 

click to enlarge Proposed new venue for Indy Eleven

stadiumforindiana.com

In the midst of preparing for the 2017 NASL season, Indy Eleven will announce their desire to play in MLS Tuesday afternoon. Major League Soccer is the top professional soccer league in the United States and Canada.

Indianapolis joins Charlotte, Cincinnati, Detroit, Nashville, Phoenix, Raleigh, Sacramento, St. Louis, San Antonio, San Diego and Tampa Bay as cities vying for four MLS expansion openings.

Indy's bid relies heavily on whether or not Indy Eleven owner Ersal Ozdemir and company can get legislation passed for the construction of a new stadium.

Ozdemir has been pushing for a new stadium since the club was founded in 2013, telling NUVO that "going forward [we] will continue to make sure that we have a venue that is respectable and that is going to help continue to grow the sport in Indiana" during in an interview in November 2016.

Indy Eleven President Jeff Belskus spoke to SI.com about Indianapolis' bid, saying "We’ve proven Indianapolis has the fan base to support soccer. It will support pro soccer and it will support Major League Soccer … It’s so logical for us.”

Indy's official supporters group The Brickyard Battalion had this to say about the announcement:

The Brickyard Battalion is committed to supporting the Indy Eleven regardless of league affiliation. We will be in force, singing for 90 minutes no matter if the team plays in the MLS, NASL, USL or any other league. We are Indy Forever.

Indy Eleven will remain part of the NASL this year while pursuing a place in MLS.