Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

November 12, 2016 Sports » Sports + Recreation

Indy Eleven battle New York Cosmos for NASL title 

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge The Eleven circle up before the semifinal match against FC Edmonton - IAN ROBERTSON
  • The Eleven circle up before the semifinal match against FC Edmonton
  • Ian Robertson

It’s been a superb season for Indiana’s Team, but there’s one more item on the to-do list: NASL Champions. The “Boys in Blue” travel to New York City Sunday to face the defending champion New York Cosmos in the NASL Championship Final.

The two teams battled three times during the regular season with the Eleven winning both times at The Mike and New York taking care of business on their home field, too. Unlike what the Eleven faced against FC Edmonton in their semifinal, New York features a wide-open, possession-based attacking style of play.

“The Cosmos have some big time players at a number of positions. You’ve got to stay disciplined, organized, balanced in defending and you have to make plays,” Indy Eleven head coach Tim Hankinson said.

The Cosmos led the NASL in scoring with 59 goals and had a league best goal differential of 30.

“The guys have got to step up and make tackles and block shots and really just challenge every single moment of the game, said Hankinson. “Then you’ve got a chance to win the day.”

RELATED: Indy Eleven's Tim Hankinson named NASL Coach of the Year

Winning the day won’t be easy. While the Eleven have been dominant at home this season, they’ve struggled away from the Mike. Yes, Sunday’s match is in New York, but it’s being played at Belson Stadium, which is technically a neutral venue.

Hankinson said the venue will have no impact on his team.

“It’s just a 90 minute battle. That’s all it is.”

The battle is set to feature a lot of fireworks. The Cosmos’ Juan Arango — 16 goals — and Eleven’s Eamon Zayed — 15 goals — rank second and third in scoring in 2016. If you’re looking for players to watch, these are your guys.

No matter the outcome Sunday, 2016 has been a massive step forward for the Eleven. But a victory would give Indianapolis its first championship trophy since 2012 when the Indiana Fever were crowned WNBA champions. It would give the Indy Eleven its first title in just its third year a club. It would put Indianapolis on the map as a soccer city.

More Sports + Recreation »

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Sports + Recreation

Around the Web

Comments

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Brian Weiss

Brian Weiss
Bio:
 I get more than 140 characters here but I'm not going to use them because I'm a rebel without a cause.

Events & Best Bets

Today Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri
Nocino Release

Best Bet: Nocino Release

Free

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • November 9-15, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation