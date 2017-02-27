Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's 2017-2018 season lineup 

click to enlarge
At a glance it appears that this might be one of the bigger hitting years for the ISO. The opening night gala will feature opera star Renée Fleming; the season closes with Urbański conducting work from Mozart’s final year; and Josh Kaufman will perform in the Pops Series.
The ISO sent out the following press release Monday morning:
Opening Night Gala
Saturday, September, 23, 6 p.m. Krzysztof Urbański, Conductor Renée Fleming, Soprano. This is opera star Renée Fleming’s debut with the ISO.
Gershwin & Tchaikovsky Friday, September 29, 8p.m. Saturday, September 30, 7 p.m. Krzysztof Urbański, Conductor Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Piano GERSHWIN Concerto in F TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5
Joshua Bell with the ISO Thursday, October 5, 11 a.m.* Friday, October 6, 8 p.m. Saturday, October 7, 5:30 p.m. Jun Märkl, Conductor Joshua Bell, Violin LISZT Les Préludes BRUCH Scottish Fantasy SCHUMANN Symphony No. 3, “Rhenish”
American Masters: Bernstein & Copland Friday, October 13, 8 p.m. Michael Francis, Conductor Orli Shaham, Piano BERNSTEIN Symphony No. 2, “Age of Anxiety” COPLAND Symphony No. 3
Augustin Hadelich Returns! Friday, October 27, 8 p.m. Saturday, October 28, 5:30 p.m. Andrey Boreyko, Conductor Augustin Hadelich, Violin MAHLER (arr. BRITTEN) “What the Wild Flowers Tell Me” BRITTEN Violin Concerto SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 9
Zach De Pue & Austin Huntington: Brahms’ Double Concerto Thursday, November 9, 11 a.m.* Friday, November 10, 8 p.m.
Saturday, November 11, 7 p.m. Krzysztof Urbański, Conductor Zach De Pue, Violin (ISO Concertmaster) Austin Huntington, (ISO Principal Cello) HAYDN Symphony No. 101, “The Clock” BRAHMS Double Concerto BRAHMS Variations on a Theme by Hadyn
Prokofiev Piano Concertos Friday, November 17, 8 p.m. Saturday, November 18, 5:30 p.m. Krzysztof Urbański, Conductor Anna Vinnitskaya | Garrick Ohlsson | Alon Goldstein, Piano FRIDAY: PROKOFIEV Piano Concertos 1, 4 & 3 SATURDAY: PROKOFIEV Classical Symphony PROKOFIEV Piano Concertos 5 & 2
Music for the Royal Fireworks Thursday, January 4, 11 a.m.* Saturday, January 6, 5:30 p.m. Nicholas McGegan, Conductor Karen Gomyo, Violin HANDEL Royal Fireworks Music MOZART Violin Concerto No. 3 MENDELSSOHN “Hebrides” Overture HAYDN Symphony No. 103, “Drumroll”
Russian Passion Friday, January 19, 8 p.m. Saturday, January 20, 7 p.m. Krzysztof Urbański, Conductor Garrick Ohlsson, Piano BORODIN Polovtsian Dances TCHAIKOVSKY Piano Concerto No.1 SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 6
Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Friday, January 26, 8 p.m. Saturday, February 24, 7 p.m. Krzysztof Urbański, Conductor Thomas Hampson, Baritone BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 6, “Pastoral” MAHLER Des Knaben Wunderhorn
Saint-Saëns’ Violin Concerto No. 3 Friday, February 2, 8 p.m. Saturday, February 3, 7 p.m. Bramwell Tovey, Conductor Benjamin Beilman, Violin WEBER (orch. BERLIOZ) Invitation to Dance SAINT-SAENS Violin Concerto No. 3 STRAVINSKY Petrushka
Kirill Gerstein Plays Beethoven’s “Emperor” Friday, February 23, 8 p.m. Saturday, February 24, 7 p.m. Nikolaj Znaider, Conductor Kirill Gerstein, Piano BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, “Emperor” ELGAR Symphony No. 2
Vadim Guzman Plays Bruch Thursday, March 1, 11 a.m.* Friday, March 2, 8 p.m. Hans Graf, Conductor Vadim Gluzman, Violin SCHUMANN Overture, Scherzo & Finale BRUCH Violin Concerto No. 1 MAHLER Blumine R. STRAUSS Death and Transfiguration
Bronfman Plays Beethoven Friday, March 9, 8 p.m. Saturday, March 10, 5:30 p.m. Krzysztof Urbański, Conductor Yefim Bronfman, Piano BEETHOVEN Coriolan Overture BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 3 DVORÁK Symphony No. 7
Sibelius Symphony No. 5 Thursday, March 15, 11 a.m.* Saturday, March 17, 7 p.m. Matthew Halls, Conductor & Harpsichord BACH Orchestral Suite No. 3 BACH Passacaglia in C Minor (Arranged for String Orchestra by Matthew Halls) MACMILLAN Sinfonietta SIBELIUS Symphony No. 5
Urbański Conducts: Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Thursday, April 5, 11 a.m.* Friday, April 6, 8 p.m. Krzysztof Urbański, Conductor Alisa Weilerstein, Cello KILAR Orawa LUTOSLAWSKI Cello Concerto TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 4
Saint-Saëns’ “Egyptian” Piano Concerto Thursday, April 26, 11 a.m.* Saturday, April 28, 5:30 p.m. Gustavo Gimeno, Conductor Javier Perianes, Piano RAVEL “Mother Goose Suite” SAINT-SAENS Piano Concerto No. 4, “Egyptian” TCHAIKOVSKY The Tempest: Fantasy-Overture BARTOK Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin
Rachmaninoff’s Ravishing Second Symphony Thursday, May 3, 11 a.m.* Friday, May 4, 8 p.m. Karina Canellakis, Conductor Jennifer Koh, Violin DEBUSSY Rondes de printemps, from Images ANDREW NORMAN Violin Concerto (ISO Co-Commission) RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 2
To conclude the 2017−18 Lilly Classical Series, Music Director Krzysztof Urbański, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, and special guests explore the incredible masterworks composed in Mozart’s final year: the haunting Requiem — Mozart’s last statement — and the timeless opera, The Magic Flute.
Mozart’s Requiem Friday, June 1, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 2, 5:30 p.m. Krzysztof Urbański, Conductor Emanuel Ax, Piano • Indianapolis Symphonic Choir
Mozart’s The Magic Flute Friday, June 8, 8 p.m. Sunday, June 10, 3 p.m. Krzysztof Urbański, Conductor
Pops Series
The Golden Age of Broadway: Rodgers & Hammerstein Friday, September 15, 11 a.m.* Friday, September 15, 8 p.m. Saturday, September 16, 8 p.m. Jack Everly, Conductor Kelli O’Hara, Special Guest Star Indianapolis Symphonic Choir. Join Jack Everly, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, and Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara for “an enchanted evening” of the music of Rodgers & Hammerstein. Showstopper after showstopper from Oklahoma, The Sound of Music, The King and I, and South Pacific.
Frankie Moreno: Under the Influence Friday, October 20, 11 a.m.* Friday, October 20, 8 p.m. Saturday, October 21, 8 p.m. Jack Everly, Conductor. The two-time “Las Vegas Headliner of the Year” performs a high-energy tribute to the music of his greatest influences: Mozart, Elvis, Ray Charles, Billy Joel, and more!
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial: Film + Orchestra Friday, November 3, 8 p.m. Saturday, November 4, 8 p.m. Jack Everly, Conductor. Don’t miss Steven Spielberg’s cinematic masterpiece E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial with John Williams’ Academy Award®-winning score performed live to picture, and experience the magic once more!
Totally 80s! Friday, January 12, 11 a.m.* Friday, January 12, 8 p.m. Saturday, January 13, 8 p.m. Stuart Chafetz, Conductor. Stuart Chafetz and the ISO transport you to a decade of music still celebrated by so many generations. Hear mega-hits from 80s icons such as Michael Jackson, Phil Collins, Lionel Richie, Sting, Toto, and many more.
Audra McDonald Friday, February 9, 8 p.m. Saturday, February 10, 8 p.m. Jack Everly, Conductor Singer-actress Audra McDonald — winner of an Emmy Award, two Grammy Awards and a record-setting six Tony Awards — returns to Indianapolis in a not-to-be-missed concert with the ISO. The Broadway legend brings her unmatched soprano voice to performances of favorite show tunes, classic film songs, and original pieces written especially for her.
The Sounds of Simon & Garfunkel Friday, March 23, 11 a.m.* Friday, March 23, 8 p.m. Saturday, March 24, 8 p.m. Michael Krajewski, Conductor AJ Swearingen & Jonathan Beedle, Vocals. Theirs was the harmony of a generation. Michael Krajewski conducts this tribute, featuring Simon & Garfunkel’s greatest hits: “The Sounds of Silence,” “Scarborough Fair,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “The Boxer,” and many more. It’s sure to leave you feelin’ groovy.
Josh Kaufman Friday, April 20, 11 a.m. Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 21, 8 p.m. Jack Everly, Conductor. Winner of The Voice, host of the 2016 IPL Yuletide Celebration, and Indiana’s favorite adopted son, Josh Kaufman joins the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra for Broadway blockbusters, smash soul hits, and his original songs.
A Salute to Louis Armstrong with Byron Stripling Friday, May 18, 11 a.m. Friday, May 18, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 19, 8 p.m. Jack Everly, Conductor. Byron Stripling, Trumpet & Vocals Carmen Bradford, Vocal. With the passion and swagger of Louis Armstrong himself, Byron Stripling headlines a fantastic evening of Jazz and Swing with phenomenal trumpet playing and vocals. Enjoy “Satchmo” classics including “Sweet Georgia Brown” and “What a Wonderful World,” plus unforgettable Ella Fitzgerald collaborations featuring dazzling songstress Carmen Bradford.
La La Land in Concert with the ISO Wednesday, September 13, 7:30 p.m. Jack Everly, Conductor Justin Hurwitz, Piano Don’t miss this special event as composer Justin Hurwitz joins the ISO to perform live musical accompaniment to the screening of the award-winning film, La La Land.
Bon Voyage Concert Wednesday, April 11, 7:30 p.m. Krzysztof Urbański, Conductor Alisa Weilerstein, Cello Indianapolis Symphonic Choir Indianapolis Children’s Choir. The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will be one of just four orchestras to participate in the 2018 Shift Festival at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Arts in Washington D.C.. The week-long festival is composed of mini-residencies, with each orchestra presenting education events, symposia, and community events in venues around Washington, D.C., along with full-orchestra performances in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall.