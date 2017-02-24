Indianapolis Spring City Guide 2017 

click image
Ladies, gentlemen: After an abnormally warm winter full of post-inaugural political shenanigans, it is finally, blessedly spring. And that means you no longer have an excuse for staying in your house, bundled in your blanket burrito. No, you must go out! You must dance! You must drink! You must make regrettable but ultimately harmless decisions!
Packed within our guide you’ll find a bunch of lists of the best things to do, see, eat, drink and contemplate. We reorganized our typical guide into a super-sized version of our weekly Ten Things to Do feature.
And before you ask: no, they're not ranked. (We'll save that for our Best of Indy reader poll later this year.)
Ten places to drink like your favorite character
Ten Indy arts events to revisit the classics in all their glory
NUVO's Spring CityGuide hits stands in print on Wednesday, March 1. We're rolling out lists one-by-one this week — find those below.
Love you, mean it,
NUVO Editors