Indianapolis restaurant ranked in The Best Restaurants in America 

click to enlarge Jonathan Brooks' Milktooth is ranked in Eater's list of The Best Restaurants in America

Eater's restaurant editor Bill Addison just released his list offor 2016. Before diving into the restaurants he states, "Each of these restaurants also leads the dining conversation in their communities — and by extension, the nation. Together, they form a mosaic illustrating how we eat in this country, and how we build culture around food."He then goes on to mention some places like the world-renowned Alinea in Chicago, David Chang's Momofuku Noodle Bar in NYC and Austin's Franklin's BBQ (where you can expect to wait all day for a taste). In the small list of only 38 restaurants sits Jonathan Brooks' Virginia Ave breakfast and lunch joint, Milktooth.There's not much more to say on the topic. NUVO and every other publication has written extensively on the topic of Milktooth.But if you haven't been, get your ass to Milktooth. And while you're there, for the love of god, order some of those sour cream biscuits.