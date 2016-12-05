Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

December 05, 2016 Food + Drink » Food News

Indianapolis restaurant ranked in The Best Restaurants in America 

Milktooth is in the spotlight once again for its fucking awesome food

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge Jonathan Brooks' Milktooth is ranked in Eater's list of The Best Restaurants in America
  • Jonathan Brooks' Milktooth is ranked in Eater's list of The Best Restaurants in America
Eater's restaurant editor Bill Addison just released his list of The Best Restaurants in America for 2016. Before diving into the restaurants he states, "Each of these restaurants also leads the dining conversation in their communities — and by extension, the nation. Together, they form a mosaic illustrating how we eat in this country, and how we build culture around food."

He then goes on to mention some places like the world-renowned Alinea in Chicago,  David Chang's Momofuku Noodle Bar in NYC and Austin's Franklin's BBQ (where you can expect to wait all day for a taste). In the small list of only 38 restaurants sits Jonathan Brooks' Virginia Ave breakfast and lunch joint, Milktooth.

There's not much more to say on the topic. NUVO and every other publication has written extensively on the topic of Milktooth.


But if you haven't been, get your ass to Milktooth. And while you're there, for the love of god, order some of those sour cream biscuits.

Related Locations

More Food News »

Tags: , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Food News

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Cavan McGinsie

Cavan McGinsie
Bio:
 I travel. I eat. I drink. I meet. I record. I'm the Food & Drink Editor here at NUVO and I'm always happy to chat with people about anything over a coffee, beer, or meal. Let me know your thoughts on Indianapolis.

Events & Best Bets

Today Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
Stitch & Bitch Ugly Sweater Party

Best Bet: Stitch & Bitch Ugly Sweater Party

Free

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation