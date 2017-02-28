Indianapolis City-County Council approves Marion County transit tax 

click to enlarge Marion County residents packed the City-County Building Monday in support of transit.

On Monday night, the Indianapolis City-County Council voted 17-8 to approve an income tax increase to help pay for improved mass transit.

The .25 percent income tax increase will help IndyGo expand its bus services including an increase in service frequency, extended operational hours and an implementation of new rapid transit lines.

Nearly 60 percent of Marion County residents voted in favor of the tax increase in November's election.

The plan now moves to Mayor Hogsett's desk for final approval. Hogsett released the following statement via Twitter Monday night.

“Last year, a significant majority of Marion County voters made an important statement about the future of mass transit in Indianapolis and I appreciate the Council’s decision to act according to the will of the people tonight. Once this ordinance is signed, I look forward to ensuring that this historic investment in city infrastructure will be transformative for our future.”