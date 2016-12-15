Search
December 15, 2016 News » Environment

Indiana urged to follow Illinois' lead in solar, wind 

click to enlarge The Midwest has been slower than some other regions of the United States to embrace renewable energy. - PEXELS.COM
  • The Midwest has been slower than some other regions of the United States to embrace renewable energy.
  • pexels.com
By Veronica Carter

Strides are being made in the Midwest when it comes to renewable energy, but there's still lots of room for improvement.

Illinois is being praised for last month's passage of the Future Energy Jobs Bill, with some calling it the most important climate bill in state history.


It's expected to grow solar and wind technology, combat climate change, create jobs and lower utility bills.

Attorney Brad Klein with the Environmental Law and Policy Center hopes Indiana, which has been very reliant on coal power, will follow the lead.

"We do see some positive momentum there, but with some more leadership on the state level, we think there's no reason Indiana couldn't join states like Illinois and others to really build up their clean energy industry and create jobs," he states.

Indiana has the nation's second-largest coal-fired electric generating fleet, and during the first four months of 2016, coal ranked first among electricity sources for Indiana, producing 70 percent of the state's electricity.

Klein says the Midwest has been a little slow to completely embrace the renewable industry, but things are starting to pick up.

"Over the last several years, there have been tremendous technology improvements and cost improvements for solar that are really putting us right on the cusp of a real boom of the solar market in the Midwest," he states.

While advocates of renewable energy have expressed concern over President-elect Donald Trump's choice of Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, Klein maintains the industry will survive politics.

"What it does do is it makes the role of the states even more important," he stresses. "So, while I think there are some reasons to be discouraged now about the direction of the federal policy in this area, I do think the development of more renewable energy and clean energy is inevitable. "

