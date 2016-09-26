Search
September 26, 2016 Food + Drink » Beer Buzz

Indiana Oktoberfests, Pumpkin Ales, Märzens and more 

Your guide to a few seasonal beers around the state

click to enlarge Stop in TwoDEEP to taste one of the many Indiana Oktoberfests - TWODEEP BREWING CO.
  • Stop in TwoDEEP to taste one of the many Indiana Oktoberfests
  • TwoDEEP Brewing Co.
Recently Paste Magazine released its 2016 Märzen beer blind tasting; 55 were sampled and Upland's Oktoberfest was a part of that list. 

That said, enjoy your own quest from across Indiana. The slew of notices coming to NUVO promise there’s an Oktoberfest beer within 10 miles of your home and they’re popularity stems not only from their drinkability, but also the fact that you can only get them for a short while.

At Oaken Barrel — “Oak” is the by-word, ‘Oktoberfest’ is the style.


“Our very popular, award winning Oaktoberfest beer is on tap,” reports owner Kwang Kasey. “This German lager is brewed to celebrate the Oktoberfest in Germany and it has a malty aroma with a light, hoppy finish.”

Bier Brewery is tapping all bases with Märzen and Pumpkin Ale freshly up in the tap room & about 20 other locations. Check out their website now & catch the awesome chalkboard art while you’re browsing: bierbrewery.com

TwoDEEP Brewing Co. unleashed their classic Oktoberfest Märzen, “Brewed back in May, we let it ferment and mature over the summer. It is naturally clear with autumn's classic copper hue. This lager is medium-bodied with an upfront sweet breadiness and rich malt character. Our Oktoberfest is brewed with 100% Noble hops for a pleasant and mildly spicy herbal bitterness. 5.8% ABV, 23.4 IBU”

click to enlarge BBC's Persimmon Ale celebrates the "most Hoosier of fruit" - BLOOMINGTON BREWING CO.
  • BBC's Persimmon Ale celebrates the "most Hoosier of fruit"
  • Bloomington Brewing Co.
And for a seasonal changeup, Bloomington Brewing Company gifts with Indiana’s indigenous Persimmon Ale. “Our cool weather seasonal is brewed with wild-harvested persimmons, cinnamon and a touch of nutmeg. This medium-bodied, malty ale is perfect for chilly evenings with family and friends. It’s our way of paying homage to this most Hoosier of fruit,” reads the promo. The hops are Cascade, malts are a combination of pale and carmel. 6.2%ABV, 9 IBU.

Rock Bottom has launched its annual promo for Roktoberfest — now through Oct. 16,” reads the email. “Created to bring the flavors of Oktoberfest from Germany to the U.S., the award-winning beer features a rich, toasted malt character and a subtle hop finish, and can be paired with several of the limited-time Roktoberfest menu items, including the Drunken Ribeye and the Cheddar Brat Sausage Platter” and a promise of three more specialties.

In line with Cavan McGinsie’s rum overview from last week is RB’s “Apple & Cranberry Rum Soda, a new signature cocktail featuring Bacardi Silver, DeKuyper® Apple Pucker, cranberry juice and sour with a splash of soda.”

Michael Pearson tweeted Daredevil has “a traditional 3.8% English Dark Mild on draft,” created especially for Broad Ripple Brewpub’s founder, John Hill. Anyone willing to go pint for pint with BRBP’s brewer Jonathon Mullins in his taste test East to West across town?

Pink Boots Society is “offering an awesome beer trip to Bavaria October 14-22. Several of the people going on the tour are heavy hitters in the brewing industry, as are our sponsors (Sam Adams, Oskar Blues, Barth-Haas, to name a few). Contact our tour director, Tom Conrad, at upclosetours@gmail.com. You can still get good rates on flights to Frankfurt.”

About The Author

Rita Kohn

Rita Kohn
Bio:
 Rita Kohn has been covering craft beer and the arts for NUVO for two decades. She’s the author of True Brew: A Guide to Craft Beer in Indiana.

