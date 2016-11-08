Indiana Constitution amended for Right to Hunt and Fish 

click to enlarge
Public Question 1, the Indiana Right to Hunt and Fish Amendment has passed. This means, an amendment will be added to the Indiana Bill of Rights, guaranteeing citizens the constitutional right to hunt, fish and trap animals, subject to regulations promoting wildlife conservation and management.
According to a NUVO article by Lori Lovely
, the amendment was spearheaded National Rifle Association, “to 'forever preserve' the right to hunt and fish for 20 years, [the NRA] is spreading unsubstantiated fear that their rights are under attack in order to pass this amendment.”
Opponents of the bill pointed out: “It is already legal to hunt and fish, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals co-founder and president, Ingrid Newkirk considers the attempt to change the Constitution a "sign of recognition that the public is sick of the cruelty they see and the cavalier attitude some fishers and hunters have to wildlife, including a disregard for basic conservation laws and those who uphold wildlife regulations." She says that as the animal rights movement grows stronger, hunters and fishers fear a ban, but "if it's in the Constitution, it is a right, not a privilege." That makes it harder to take away.”
For a full rundown of all of our coverage of this amendment see these articles.
Does the Indiana constitution need amending for right to hunt and fish?
Ask Renee: Vote NO and help protect our wildlife
Freedom to Hunt? You've got to be kidding!