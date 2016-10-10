Search
October 10, 2016 Food + Drink » Beer Buzz

Indiana brewery wins big at Great American Brew Festival 2016 

ZwanzigZ Pizza & Brewing first in Indiana to win Small Brewpub of the Year

Columbus based brewery and pizza joint, ZwanzigZ took home a slew of awards at the Great American Beer Festival this weekend. ZwanzigZ won Small Brewpub of the Year and Mike Rybinski [brewmaster] and Trent Fleener [assistant brewer] won Small Brewpub Brewer of the Year at GABF 2016. The brewery also took home silver medals for their chocolate beer The Ticket which beat out 44 others and their Frankenwald Eisbock took second out of 29 entries. 

Indiana beer historian Bob Ostrander verified on Sunday that Columbus-based ZwanzigZ is the only Indiana brewpub to gain Brewpub of the Year award since its 1999 inception.

Other Indiana breweries that brought home medals were Daredevil with a silver medal for Vacation Kolsch [111 entries]; Sun King got a silver medal for Cherry Busey Oud Bruin [Belgian Style Fruit Beer, 61 entries]; and Carson’s won a bronze medal for RIPA Double Red Ale [78 entries].


More GABF winners. 

1999 was the first year for Small Brewpubs according to the GABF's list, and ZwanzigZ is Indiana's first winner

About The Author

Rita Kohn

Rita Kohn
Bio:
 Rita Kohn has been covering craft beer and the arts for NUVO for two decades. She’s the author of True Brew: A Guide to Craft Beer in Indiana.

