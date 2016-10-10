Indiana brewery wins big at Great American Brew Festival 2016 

-
ZwanzigZ wins Best Small Brewpub and Small Brewpub Brewer of the Year at Great American Beer Festival 2016.
-
@DrinkIndiana
Columbus based brewery and pizza joint, ZwanzigZ
took home a slew of awards at the Great American Beer Festival
this weekend. ZwanzigZ won Small Brewpub of the Year
and Mike Rybinski [brewmaster] and Trent Fleener [assistant brewer] won Small Brewpub Brewer of the Year
at GABF 2016. The brewery also took home silver medals for their chocolate beer The Ticket
which beat out 44 others and their Frankenwald Eisbock
took second out of 29 entries.
Indiana beer historian Bob Ostrander verified on Sunday that Columbus-based ZwanzigZ is the only Indiana brewpub to gain Brewpub of the Year award since its 1999 inception.
Other Indiana breweries that brought home medals were Daredevil
with a silver medal for Vacation Kolsch
[111 entries]; Sun King
got a silver medal for Cherry Busey Oud Bruin
[Belgian Style Fruit Beer, 61 entries]; and Carson’s
won a bronze medal for RIPA Double Red Ale
[78 entries].
More GABF winners.
1999 was the first year for Small Brewpubs according to the GABF's list, and ZwanzigZ is Indiana's first winner
.