Indiana brewery expansions and new breweries 

NE Indiana/NW Ohio
-
Mad Anthony branches out into northwestern Ohio
-
Mad Anthony Brewing Co.
Fort Wayne-based Mad Anthony Brewing Company
’s iconic Hopsquatch American style IPA, featuring the single Mosaic hop with its complex array of tropical fruit, pineapple herbal and earthy characteristics, is now on shelves in Toledo and across the NW Ohio area. It’s a natural extension for Cavalier Distributing to bring MadBrews from northeast Indiana across the Ohio border. Mad Anthony opened in 1998 by partners Todd Grantham and Blaine Stuckey as a production brewery; in 1999 Jeff Neels joined them to create a ‘unique brewing/dining experience’ as the first NE Indiana brewpub. Cavalier Distributing was established in 1992 by George Fisher with a portfolio that continues to be exclusively American craft and imports.
Building on Mad Anthony’s almost two decades as the sole craft brewery, within the past three years, seven others have spread into welcoming neighborhoods, including Birdboy Brewing Co., Gnometown Brewing Co., Junk Ditch Brewing Co., Olde School Bauhaus, Summit City Brewerks, Trubble Brewing and, in nearby Laotto, LaOtto Brewing Co.
Hammond & Gary
18th Street Brewery
founder Drew Fox reports: “We are expanding again.
click to enlarge
e are adding four new 30bbl fermenters and a new state-of-the-art canning line from Wild Goose which will arrive in April. It's the new Wild Goose 600 duel eight head filler, pushing out 84-88 cans per minute, which will allow us to push out more cans statewide.” FYI, Wild Goose Engineering started in 1992 with custom-built systems for craft breweries embracing canning. Their success story: “We hand-build every system in our Boulder, Colorado facility using American-made parts.”
Fox further reports, “In January we will be adding three new members to our sales team who will handle Chicago and our new market Wisconsin. In 2017 we are forecasted to produce 16,000 barrels. We also purchased another 7,500 square foot building in Hammond just up the road from our current Hammond location which will house our growing sour program in which all of the fermentation will take place in oak barrels.”
18th Street opened in Gary in November 2013 and expanded to Hammond in 2015/16.
Franklin
Big Woods Brewing Company
is adding Franklin to their outreach, with a Spring 2017 opening at the Hillview Country Club
to serve the general public along with Hillview members. According to the news release the main restaurant features their iconic timber lodge architecture. The food menu will replicate the offerings available at their original Nashville location, which opened in 2009, and at their Bloomington and Speedway sites. QuaffON! beers will be available along with cocktails created from Hard Truth Distilling Company products.
click to enlarge
Muncie
-
Step inside Heorot for a beer-venture
-
Submitted Photo
Breweries have been massing in Muncie since 2012 when the Heorot Pub opened its in-house Wolves Head Brewery after a 100-year hiatus of no brewery in the city. Between 2014-2016 five new breweries opened, with 2017 promising address and branding changes.
New Corner Brewing Company
, which opened in 2014 at 1900 W Mt Pleasant Blvd., is moving to 800 South Liberty St.
Guardian Brewing Company
opened in 2015 at 2100 West White River Blvd in White River Plaza. They are moving to Madjax on the corner of Jackson and Madison streets.
In 2016, three-year-old Barn Brasserie rebranded itself from a restaurant and bar to become Twin Archer Brew Pub
with a nano-brewing operation on-site.
At the end of 2016 the old warehouse at 519 Elm St. became home to Elm Street Brewing Company.
Thr3e Wise Men
, which opened in 2015, is staying put on the first floor of the Courtyard Marriott.
Kokomo
Within a day of Kokomo doubling its craft brewery list when Tin Man Kokomo
joined 10-year-old Half Moon restaurant and Brewery, word came it was trebling its status. The Wildcat Restaurant
at 107 W. Sycamore St. announced plans to start brewing on a 1-barrel nano brewing system.