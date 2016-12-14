Indiana breweries opening and expanding throughout the state 

Cannon Ball Brewery is now open in the Kennedy-King neighborhood.
Cannon Ball Brewery
Nano breweries are snug neighborhood spots with a quick turnover, necessitating a daily schedule of brewing to keep pace with demand.
After Cannon Ball Brewpub officially opened in early November, owner and brewer Mark Swartz emailed, “Wow, what a fantastic day! Thank you to everyone that came out and helped us realize that all the crazy hard work was worth it! We couldn't imagine this day being any better! Cheers to you all! I have been putting the beer list daily on the Facebook page since we run out so quickly and it changes. The food menu by Erin Kern is on the website. As a side note, the woman who lives in "Cannon Ball" Baker’s old house came in last Sunday and they have just been approved to put up a historical marker.”
Casey Pfeiffer, Indiana Historical Bureau Historical Marker Program Manager, responded to our query. “The [IHB} Board approved an application for a new state historical marker commemorating Erwin “Cannon Ball” Baker at its meeting in October. The applicant notified us they would like to install and dedicate the marker sometime early Fall 2017. You can direct readers to follow us on our Facebook page or our website for further information on upcoming marker dedications. Once dates are set we will begin listing them and releasing press releases, copies of which will be included on our website.”
Planetary Brewing Company opened their ‘new’ brewery and tap room in downtown Greenwood at 188 S. Madison Ave. Owner and brewer Andrew Groves emailed, “The response has been overwhelming. I am now working on expanding capacity for the brewery, so we can finally reach more of our Planetary Travelers on a consistent basis. This is only the beginning, and I am excited to see what the future has in store.”
If you didn’t make it to Planetary’s cosy original site that opened March 2013, you’ll still get the feel of orbiting in this new space. Groves created the interplanetary ambience with the expertise of Doug Goins.
People’s Brewing Company has been celebrating its sixth anniversary year with outreach. In addition to their highlighted presence at Indy Eleven’s home games at Carroll Stadium on the IUPUI campus, in October People’s partnered with Purdue University’s Dining & Catering to open the 1869 Tap Room. The tap room is on the Purdue Memorial Union ground floor and open to those 21 and older during limited hours on Thursday, Friday and Saturdays during football games. All other times the taps will be removed and the space reverts to its regular use as a gathering and study space open to all students, faculty, staff and visitors. In 2010, Purdue alum Chris Johnson founded People’s with Brett Vander Plaats after serving as assistant brewer with Lafayette Brewing Company.
1869 Tap Room will feature an educational display to highlight Purdue’s College of Agriculture and Department of Food Science research in fermentation science and hops production. People’s brews with locally grown hops.
In early December, People’s opened Revel Room at 111 Main St. in Lebanon, Boone County’s first craft brewery that will serve what Johnson refers to as “a well-done simple food menu.” Starting early 2017, Revel Room’s five-barrel brewery operation will pilot new brews. People’s original Lafayette site continues with their 20-barrel brewery.
People's Brewing Co. opens the Revel Room in Lebanon
People's Revel Room
Lebanon, founded in 1832, reportedly got its name from a stand of hickory trees that looked like the Biblical cedars of Lebanon. Distinctive cultural sites to visit include the Historic Cragun House, an 1893 Victorian home now owned and maintained by the Boone County Historical Society. Crayon House along with Boone county Courthouse and Oak Hill Cemetery are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Ripe for bar stool conversation is the roster of Lebanon residents who have become famous in all walks of life. Start the conversation with long-time IU president Herman B Wells, whose banking career started in Lebanon. Then check out sports stars, actors, a comic strip artist, etc.
Dec. 14: Mad Anthony releases Old Crippled Bastard Barleywine with a huge malt profile, copious hops “to sift & savor” according to the invite.
Dec. 14: Bloomington Brewing releases single hop Citra Pale Ale.
Dec. 15: Marilyn & Eugene Glick Indiana History Center hosts “Good Beers & Ugly Sweaters.” a special holiday HOPPY hour from 5:30-8 p.m. The invite reads: “Wear your ugliest Christmas sweater and enjoy live music from Tonos Triad, hearty appetizers and five craft beer tastings from Scarlet Lane Brewing, Quaff ON! Brewing, Tow Yard Brewing, Carson's Brewing, Sun King Brewing, Bier Brewery, Triton Brewing, Upland Brewing and Daredevil Brewing. Get your tickets.
Dec. 15: Sun King releases The Velvet Fog, “a Belgian-Style Quadruple that parades the complex character of dark fruit and the brightness of fresh cherry over warming notes brought on by bourbon barrel aging.”
Dec. 15: Free beer tasting at Kahn’s Keystone features Taxman and Upland 6-8 p.m..
Dec. 22: Chilly Water One Night Stand with Taxman Brewing Co. on tap, 5 p.m. until they run out.
Kwang Casey at Oaken Barrel shares The Beer Prayer :
Our Lager, Which art in barrels, Hallowed be thy drink. Thy kegdom come, I fill the mug, At home, as in the tavern. Give us this day, our foamy head, And forgive us our spillages, As we forgive those who spill upon us. And lead us not into inebriation, But deliver us from hangovers.” - Barmen