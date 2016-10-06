Indiana breweries heading to 35th Great American Beer Festival 

October 6 - 8:
21 Indiana craft breweries are attending the 35th Annual Great American Beer Festival
in Denver. On Oct. 8 we will learn the winners of prestigious Gold, Silver and Bronze medals. But most important say the brewers is getting the word out about ‘great beer brewed here.’
Follow daily events and learn winners in real time on Oct. 8.
According to the Brewers Association, small, traditional and independent breweries across the U.S. generated $22.3 billion in retail beer sales in 2015 and by production volume craft beer has a 12.2 percent share of the overall U.S. beer industry.
While Indiana craft is still in single digit sale share, the growth has been upward. Despite some naysayers who worry about ‘bubble’ most industry professionals say there is room for craft beer growth for small and unserved communities.
The Indiana 2016 GABF attendees, representative of a statewide community/neighborhood based business model, include: Brugge, Burn ‘Em, Byway, Carson’s, Chapman’s, Danny Boy, Daredevil, Evil Czech, Flix, Hunters, Mad Anthony, Main Street/Turoni's, Redemption, Shoreline, Sun King, The Tap, Taxman, Tin Man, Triton, Upland, and ZwanzigZ.
Get more info from this porchdrinking.com article.
The 35th Great American Beer Festival is in Denver, Oct. 6-8
Quick Reminder
October 11: Day Drinking with Rita Episode 6 goes live on NUVO.net. We’re on-site at Indiana City Brewing especially to note its location in the historic Home Brewing Company Bottling House.
While this building does not yet have Landmark status, it is the only Indianapolis pre-Prohibition brewery building still standing. Since 2016 marks the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act, we’re sharing some of the amazing coincidences between Indiana City and Home brewing companies 132 years apart.
October 13: Plan also to attend James Glass' illustrated talk, “Fifty Years Later: The Impact of the National Historic Preservation Act” at 5:30 p.m., in the Cook Theater at Indiana Landmarks Center. Get more information and register.