Indiana bill would allow civilians to rescue pets from hot cars 

Hoosiers would be allowed to smash a car window in order to rescue a dog from a hot car if a proposed bill becomes law.

Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, and Rep. Linda Lawson, D-Hammond, are working on a bill to provide immunity to people who save pets from locked hot vehicles. Indiana is one of 27 states that does not have a law that protects animals in a hot car.

“It happens frequently. People find that hard to believe, but it does happen,” Cook said. “I don’t think people understand how hot a car gets in a short period of time, and how lethal it can be to leave a child, or a dog, or something like that in the car.”

Dr. Lauren Blair, a veterinarian at the Hillview Veterinary Clinic in Franklin, said cars act like miniature incubators, making the temperature rise inside a car faster than it does outside.

“If it’s over 70-75 [degrees], I usually don’t recommend having any dogs in the car for extended periods of time unless you are going to be having the car on with air conditioning running,” Blair said.

Lawson said Indiana didn’t pass legislation to protect children left in cars until 2012. Now she wants House Bill 1085 to keep owners responsible for their pets.

“It is a horrible death with no water,” she said. “Your body is completely dehydrated, and it just gives up.”

Even though Indiana does not have any laws about keeping pets in cars, Marion County has an ordinance forbidding an animal to be outside when the temperature is at or above 90 degrees unless an adult is with the pet. Violators can face fines, and repeat offenders can have the animal removed from their care.

If this bill became law, a good Samaritan would be required to call 911 before taking it upon themselves to use force to rescue the animal.

In addition to a broken window, pet owners could receive a ticket with the new legislation.

Despite the intention of the bill, Cook recognized that leaving the decision to break a window to a passerby, rather than police, could cause problems.

“That’s a major drawback,” he said. “I could see, potentially, if you had done that and then the owner of the car comes out, you could have an interesting conversation.”

Cook, however, said he’s willing to make changes to the bill as lawmakers hear from experts, pet owners and Hoosiers.