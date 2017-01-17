Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

January 17, 2017 News » Social Justice

Indiana bill would allow civilians to rescue pets from hot cars 

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge PROVIDED BY THE STATEHOUSE FILE
  • Provided by The Statehouse File

Hoosiers would be allowed to smash a car window in order to rescue a dog from a hot car if a proposed bill becomes law.

Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, and Rep. Linda Lawson, D-Hammond, are working on a bill to provide immunity to people who save pets from locked hot vehicles. Indiana is one of 27 states that does not have a law that protects animals in a hot car.

“It happens frequently. People find that hard to believe, but it does happen,” Cook said. “I don’t think people understand how hot a car gets in a short period of time, and how lethal it can be to leave a child, or a dog, or something like that in the car.”

Dr. Lauren Blair, a veterinarian at the Hillview Veterinary Clinic in Franklin, said cars act like miniature incubators, making the temperature rise inside a car faster than it does outside.

“If it’s over 70-75 [degrees], I usually don’t recommend having any dogs in the car for extended periods of time unless you are going to be having the car on with air conditioning running,” Blair said.

Lawson said Indiana didn’t pass legislation to protect children left in cars until 2012. Now she wants House Bill 1085 to keep owners responsible for their pets.

“It is a horrible death with no water,” she said. “Your body is completely dehydrated, and it just gives up.”

Even though Indiana does not have any laws about keeping pets in cars, Marion County has an ordinance forbidding an animal to be outside when the temperature is at or above 90 degrees unless an adult is with the pet. Violators can face fines, and repeat offenders can have the animal removed from their care.

If this bill became law, a good Samaritan would be required to call 911 before taking it upon themselves to use force to rescue the animal.

In addition to a broken window, pet owners could receive a ticket with the new legislation.

Despite the intention of the bill, Cook recognized that leaving the decision to break a window to a passerby, rather than police, could cause problems.

“That’s a major drawback,” he said. “I could see, potentially, if you had done that and then the owner of the car comes out, you could have an interesting conversation.”

Cook, however, said he’s willing to make changes to the bill as lawmakers hear from experts, pet owners and Hoosiers.


More Social Justice »

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Social Justice

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Abrahm Hurt, The Statehouse File.

Abrahm Hurt, The Statehouse File.
thestatehousefile.com/
Bio:
 Abrahm Hurt is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.

More by Abrahm Hurt, The Statehouse File.

Events & Best Bets

Today Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon
Science on Tap

(Wednesday)
Best Bet: Science on Tap @ Tomlinson Tap Room

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • January 11-17, 2017

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2017 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation