iMOCA is leaving Fountain Square 

The Indianapolis Museum of Contemporary Art (iMOCA) is leaving their spot in the Murphy Arts Building by the end of 2016. It will move after the UNLOADED
show closes on November 19. It will continue to show at Alexander-CityWay after the move.
The press release from iMOCA did not say why the Fountain Square gallery is closing.
The IBJ reports that next-door venue the Hi-Fi will expand into iMOCA's former space.
From the iMOCA press release:
iMOCA has grown substantially over the past seven years in Fountain Square, benefitting from the support of the neighborhood and from its partnership with the Murphy Arts Center. One of the first arts organizations to move to Fountain Square as part of the redevelopment of that neighborhood, it became an integral part of its thriving art scene.
“We are very grateful for the partnership and support we’ve had from the Murphy Arts Center during the past seven years,” says Paula Katz, executive director of iMOCA. “The Murphy will continue to be a prominent and important feature for cultural engagement in the neighborhood.
“The iMOCA Board and I are absolutely thrilled as we embark on the next phase of iMOCA’s life. Now in our 15th year, we are ripe for growth, not just in terms of our physical facility, but also in expanding the exhibitions and programs we offer the greater Indianapolis community.
“It is our conviction that iMOCA is ready for the next step in realizing the goals we identified in our strategic planning process earlier this year. We are now seeking opportunities that will allow us to serve as a catalyst in a community that is working diligently toward cultural and economic growth.”
Although the exact iteration of iMOCA is yet to be determined, it will continue to offer engaging and thought provoking exhibitions and programs in the Alexander-CityWay gallery and through its partnerships on the Near Eastside.