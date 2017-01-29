Hundreds protest Trump's executive order at Indy airport tonight 

Slideshow #ResisttheList rally at Indianapolis International Airport Indianapolis joined the list of cities across the nation with a protest targeting Trump's executive order that permanently bans the resettlement of Syrian refugees, as well as the resettlement and emigration of residents and refugees of seven predominantly Muslim countries. Speakers included Senator Joe Donnelly and Representative Andre Carson, as well as a host of local faith leaders. Click to View 29 slides

On Friday, Donald Trump signed an executive order permanently banning the resettlement of Syrian refugees, limiting the resettlement of other refugees via the US Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days and implementing an immediate 90-day suspension of issuing visas and entry to people from select Muslim-majority countries, including Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Sudan and Somalia.

Tonight, hundreds of Hoosiers showed up at the airport to protest the order, which is viewed by many to be a Muslim-targeting ban. Speakers at the protest included Senator Joe Donnelly and Representative Andre Carson, as well as representatives of various faith communities and religious organizations.

