Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

November 10, 2016 Screens

Hoosier horror filmmaker creates a war movie out of toy soldiers 

And it's some impressive stop motion

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge tank_battle.jpg


The Devil Dogs of Kilo Company is a childhood dream brought to vivid life. It's the kind of fantasy you pictured in your head when you played with plastic Army men in your backyard as a kid.

With more than 400 toy soldiers, writer-director Bobby Easley masterfully recreates the madness of World War II. The film is a piece of alternate history that follows a motley crew of Marines as they hop from a campaign in the Pacific to a top secret mission in Nazi Germany.

In addition to local spots like Carson Park, much of the film was shot in Easley's basement, which is like a museum, filled with miniature sets, figurines and movie memorabilia. Although it was made in a small space with little toy soldiers, the film feels larger than life. It's a visual marvel — you can't take your eyes off of it.


As if the film weren't impressive enough, it boasts a cast of horror icons, including Bill Moseley (The Devil's Rejects), John Dugan (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre) and Kane Hodder — the man behind Jason's hockey mask in the Friday the 13th films. Easley convinced the actors to do voice work after showing them test footage of the film at last year's Days of the Dead convention in Atlanta.

Although Easley is embedding himself in the horror community with his production company, Horror Wasteland Pictures, he finds much inspiration in his military roots. His first film — a slasher flick called X — draws upon his experience in the Marines. And Devil Dogs is even closer to his heart. When asked about what military memories he brought to this film, Easley says, "I brought everything. As Stephen King says, 'Write what you know.' My time in the Marines is a huge part of me."

The Devil Dogs of Kilo Company is showing on Veterans Day (7 p.m.) at the Indianapolis Art Center in conjunction with Veterans Art Day. Tickets are $5, and all proceeds benefit the Wish for Our Heroes foundation, which is dedicated to providing resources for the same kind of brave soldiers that the film honors.

More Screens »

Tags: ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Readers also liked…

Latest in Screens

Around the Web

Comments

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Sam Watermeier

Events & Best Bets

Today Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
Monika Sosnowska

Best Bet: Monika Sosnowska @ Indianapolis Museum of Art

Free

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • November 9-15, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation