Holcomb’s first law: Providing transportation options for students with disabilities 

Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed his first bill into law, surrounded by Special Olympians Thursday.

House Bill 1507 allows Special Olympics groups to rent school buses for the kids to travel to their events.

“This bill moved to my desk quickly with bipartisan support, because it is a common-sense, quick fix to an existing law that gives Indiana schools the flexibility they need to better serve students with disabilities,” Holcomb said in a statement. “It is my pleasure to sign this bill into law.”

Previously school buses were only allowed to be rented to “state supported agencies.” The Special Olympics group is not state supported and is volunteer driven so they did not fit under that criteria.

The bill was introduced because the Porter County Special Olympics program was using the Valparaiso School District buses to transport children. However, an insurance company determined state law barred them from renting the buses. The Porter County group had frequently rented the buses and when the insurance company intervened, they were forced to find another way for the students to make it to their events.

The legislation passed both the House and Senate unanimously. The law goes into effect immediately. Legislators pushed the bill as fast as possible to the governor’s desk since the next event for the Porter County Special Olympics is March 11.

Darrell Crenshaw is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.