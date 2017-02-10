Holcomb off to fast start, pardons Keith Cooper, declares East Chicago lead emergency 

click to enlarge Gov. Eric Holcomb address the press Thursday after being in office for a month. He pardoned Keith Cooper after former Gov. Mike Pence declined pardoning him prior to leaving office.

Adrianna Pitrelli, TheStatehouseFile.com

Gov. Eric Holcomb marked his first month in office by pardoning a man who spent nearly a decade in prison for an armed robbery he did not commit.Holcomb on Thursday issued a pardon to Keith Cooper, of Elkhart, who was convicted of the robbery in 1997 and subsequently cleared when witnesses admitted they were mistaken and DNA evidence collected at the time pointed to another suspect. Former Gov. Mike Pence declined to pardon Cooper before leaving office.“I am very much at peace pardoning him for the [armed robbery conviction] he claims innocence on, and he has from the very outset, and I believe he is innocent of that crime,” Holcomb said. “I did so because since that conviction in 1997, many pieces of the information that were out and about have since changed.”However, Holcomb only pardoned Cooper for the robbery and not a separate battery conviction, which Cooper pleaded guilty to while in prison. The battery charge resulted from a fight while Cooper was locked up.At a media availability, Holcomb also signed an executive order declaring a disaster emergency at the East Chicago SuperFund Site — which affects 322 acres of land in northwest Indiana. The declaration remains in effect for 30 days.“After months of local and state action to meet safety, health and housing needs of these East Chicago residents, I’m declaring this disaster emergency in hopes that we can accelerate, coordinate and focus local state and federal efforts and resources where they will have the greatest benefit,” Holcomb said.Thousands of residents have been affected by the lead contaminating soil in the East Chicago neighborhood. Lead poisoning can causes a series of health problems in children and adults including developmental delays, neurological problems and even death.The East Chicago location was first listed on the National Priorities List of worst contaminated sites in the country in 2009 by the United States Environmental Protection Agency.During the 30-day period of the emergency order, Holcomb expects to replace water infrastructure as needed, relocate 100 residents who live in affected areas and work with Mayor Anthony Copeland, D-East Chicago, to find what additional resources the city needs.The plan also requires the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority to create a website that provides updates and progress reports.However, Holcomb got backlash from some Democrats for not acting faster to tackle the issue. Chair John Zody of the Indiana Democratic Party said Copeland filed a formal request for the declaration 70 days ago.“Governor Holcomb’s order to reverse former Governor Mike Pence’s denial of East Chicago’s request for an emergency declaration concerning lead contamination in their community is an easy decision – but a late one by Statehouse Republicans,” Zody said in a statement.Paul Helmke, professor of Public and Environmental affairs at Indiana University, said the governor will continue to get backlash for not taking action sooner, but it is best to review the situation first.“We have learned by looking at what happens in Washington, when you rush things, it is easier to make mistakes,” Helmke said. “You’re always going to get criticized even when you are doing the right thing.”Helmke applauded Holcomb’s willingness to tackle issues much faster than Pence did when he first took office.“Holcomb is getting high marks on how he has handled things this month but he had a running start since he served as lieutenant governor,” Helmke said. “He was more engaged in day-to- day experiences than most would be. He was in a perfect position to get a perfect start.”Also at the media event, Holcomb announced he will end contract discussions between the Indiana Finance Authority and Agile Networks to manage and market the state communications infrastructure, including cell towers.“I have asked the Office of Management and Budget to assess how best to move forward and to develop alternatives we might pursue,” Holcomb said. “Enhancing broadband availability in rural parts of our state will be an important part of my consideration.”Holcomb also named Jim Atterholt as the chairman of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. Atterholt was chief of staff to Pence and previously served in the same position from 2009 to 2014.