History teacher opposes mandating Indiana history elective 

An Indiana high school history teacher testified against an elective course on Indiana’s history.

“As much as I believe in advancing both teaching social studies and Indiana history, I also believe this should be done the right way,” Kevin Cline, department chair for social studies at Frankton High School, said.

Cline testified against Senate Bill 29, which would make Indiana studies a one-semester elective course high schools would have to offer at least once every school year.

In general, the mandate of another elective could not be done easily, according to Cline.

“At Frankton, because of our small size, two of us at the high school level are asked to teach every social studies course required by law,” Cline said.

With roughly 700 students at his seventh through 12th grade school, Cline said it would require, at minimum, the hiring of at least another half-time social studies teacher. Additionally, they would have to choose between the elimination of another elective in another area or an expansion of class size within his current department.

“These may seem like easy fixes to the situation, but in reality, it seems more like a classic case of robbing Peter to pay Paul,” Cline said.

Cline suggested either an addition or complete revision of current Indiana standards so that U.S. history includes coverage of Indiana history.

“In short, while it is not the same depth of coverage as might be possible in a devoted Indiana studies class, I believe strong coverage of our state’s history in an existing class, which is clearly doable even in a school of our size, would be a viable option,” Cline said.

The Education and Career Development Committee amended the bill Wednesday to let the class be offered as an independent study if there are fewer than 15 students. Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, who co-authored the bill, said small schools could go with the independent study option.

Kruse said incorporating Indiana history into U.S. history could be a possibility, but he is not in favor of doing so because devoting even a fraction of time to Indiana studies takes away from the importance of U.S. history.

“I was a U.S. history major in college so I’m very prone to liking U.S. history, and there’s a lot of U.S. history to study in one year in a high school class,” Kruse said.

The committee also amended the bill to make the law go into effect in 2018 rather than 2017 with the goal of giving schools another year to develop the course curriculum.

Kruse said two possible resources for the curriculum are the “Here is Your Indiana Government” book and the material from the fourth-grade history class curriculum, upgrading it to a high school level.

The bill passed the committee unanimously.