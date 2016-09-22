Heartland Film Festival's 2016 lineup 

click to enlarge A still from Pushing Dead

These 13 U.S. or World Premiere special events will be hosted at AMC Castleton Square 14, with select after parties set at the expanded Premiere Pavilion. Filmmakers and/or talent from every film are scheduled to attend and take part red carpet festivities.

These six films have been highlighted to encompass the full range of Heartland Film Festival selections and current trends in cinema. From documentaries about Indianapolis to a virtual reality experience about Swaziland, these films show audiences the world through a wide range of perspectives. All screenings will be hosted at AMC Castleton Square 14:

click to enlarge Occupy, Texas



Set to award $129,000 in cash prizes, the 2016 Heartland Film Festival will announce all of its winners at the Oct. 29 Awards Party at the Premiere Pavilion at AMC Castleton Square 14. Categories and finalists include:

Heartland Film Festival is on their 25th year, and they are prepping a heavy line-up to go with it. Below you will find the films that are up for awards along with an outline of the Heartland schedule. All content is pulled from a press release from Heartland Film.Oct. 21, 8:30 p.m., World Premiere, Documentary FeatureDirector Tim Warren, Producer Kelli Joan Bennett, cast and crew scheduled to attend.Oct. 22, 3:30 p.m., World Premiere, Narrative FeatureActor John Rhys-Davies, Director Adam Thomas Underegg, cast and crew scheduled to attend.Oct. 22, 5:45 p.m., World Premiere, Documentary FeatureFeatured Subject JJ Hunt, Director Matt Starr, cast and crew scheduled to attend.Oct. 23, 12:45 p.m., U.S. Premiere, Documentary FeatureDirector Michael King, cast and crew scheduled to attend.Oct. 23, 3:15 p.m., World Premiere, Documentary FeatureFeatured Subject Sam Schmidt, Director Brian Malone, cast and crew scheduled to attend.Oct. 23, 6 p.m., Sponsored by Lilly, World Premiere, Documentary FeatureDirector Drew Waters, Actress Erica Bethea, cast and crew scheduled to attend.Oct. 23, 8:30 p.m., World Premiere, Special Presentation, Documentary FeatureFeatured Subject Dr. Kent Brantly, Director Arthur Rasco, cast and crew scheduled to attend.Oct. 24, 5:30 p.m., U.S. Premiere, Narrative Feature – Directed by Paco ArangoDirector Paco Arango, Actress Kaitlyn Bernard, cast and crew scheduled to attend.Oct. 24, 7:45 p.m., World Premiere, Documentary FeatureDirector J.R. Biersmith, cast and crew scheduled to attend.Oct. 25, 7:15 p.m., U.S. Premiere, Narrative FeatureDirector Chris Craddock, Actor Alan Thicke, Actor Quinton Aaron, Actress Leah Doz, cast and crew scheduled to attend.– A Thirst Project VR FilmOct. 26 and Oct. 27, Documentary Short, Special Presentation, World PremiereVirtual reality experience with recurring screenings throughout both days at AMC Castleton Square 14. Executive Producer Seth Maxwell, cast and crew scheduled to attend.Oct. 26, 7 p.m., U.S. Premiere, Documentary FeatureDirector Ian Toews, cast and crew scheduled to attend.Oct. 27, 5:30 p.m., World Premiere, Documentary Feature, Indiana SpotlightDirector Joe Atkinson, cast and crew scheduled to attend.– Documentary FeatureOct. 27, 3 p.m., Director Ted Green, cast and crew scheduled to attend. Sponsored by the Lumina Foundation.– Documentary Feature, World PremiereOct. 23, 8:30 p.m., Directed by Arthur Rasco. Featured Subject Dr. Kent Brantly, Director Arthur Rasco, cast and crew scheduled to attend.– Narrative Feature, Truly Moving Picture Award WinnerOct. 25, 8:15 p.m., Directed by Garth Davis, starring Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, David Wenham and Nicole Kidman. A special presentation by The Weinstein Company.– A Thirst Project VR Film – Documentary Short, World PremiereOct. 26 and Oct. 27, Directed by Zach Richter, Sam Smith and Corey Petrick. Virtual reality experience with recurring screenings throughout both days at AMC Castleton Square 14. Executive Producer Seth Maxwell, cast and crew scheduled to attend.– Narrative FeatureOct. 22, 10:45 p.m., Directed by Joanne Hock. Actor Brian Dennehy and Writer/Executive Producer Rick Eldridge scheduled to attend.– Documentary FeatureOct. 22, 1 p.m. and Oct. 26, 8 p.m., Directed by Sara Vladic. Sponsored by PNC. Director Sara Vladic, cast and crew scheduled to attend.Since this is the 25th round of Heartland, a few films will be making an encore from past festivals.(1993) – Directed by David Anspaugh(2006) – Directed by Michael O. Sajbel(2007) – Directed by Craig Gillespie(2008) – Directed by Paul Murphy(2011) – Directed by Kriv Stenders(2012) – Directed by T.C. Johnstone(2013) – Directed by Troy Kotsur(2014) – Directed by Chris Dowling– Directed by Kohki Hasei– Directed by Slávek Horák– Directed by Jeff Barry– Directed by Tom E. Brown– Directed by Deborah LaVine– Directed by Mike Day– Directed by Andrew Cohn– Directed by Shimon Dotan– Directed by Ghaem Maghami– Directed by Ben Lear– Directed by Sylvia Borges– Directed by Timo von Gunten– Directed by Vincent Gallagher– Directed by Jonathan Stein– Directed by Jennifer Perrott– Directed by Laura Waters Hinson– Directed by Callum Rice– Directed by Liam Saint-Pierre– Directed by Shannon Mackenzie and Ian McClerin– Directed by Joshua Seftel– Directed by Daniel Martinez Lara, Rafa Cano Méndez– Directed by Andrew Coats, Lou Hamou-LhadjScent of Geranium – Directed by Naghmeh Farzaneh– Directed by Maurice Joyce– Directed by Alois Di LeoThe Jimmy Stewart Legacy Award ($5,000 total award)The inaugural Jimmy Stewart Legacy Award will honor a single winner, selected from the Festival’s feature-length narrative and documentary titles. The winning film will best embody the ongoing legacy of actor and national hero Jimmy Stewart and will demonstrate the triumph of the human spirit through determination and the defiance of odds, humble vulnerability, and courage in the face of adversity. Made possible by a partnership with The Stewart Family.Finalists include winners of the Narrative, Documentary, and Indiana categories of the High School Film Competition:(Narrative Winner) – Directed by John Mervin(Documentary Winner) – Directed by Nilo Batle(Indiana Winner) – Directed by Molly Simmons