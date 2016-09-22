Heartland Film Festival's 2016 lineup 

click to enlarge
A still from Pushing Dead
Heartland Film Festival is on their 25th year, and they are prepping a heavy line-up to go with it. Below you will find the films that are up for awards along with an outline of the Heartland schedule. All content is pulled from a press release from Heartland Film.
These 13 U.S. or World Premiere special events will be hosted at AMC Castleton Square 14, with select after parties set at the expanded Premiere Pavilion. Filmmakers and/or talent from every film are scheduled to attend and take part red carpet festivities.
U.S. and world premieres
High School 9-1-1
Oct. 21, 8:30 p.m., World Premiere, Documentary Feature
Director Tim Warren, Producer Kelli Joan Bennett, cast and crew scheduled to attend.
Winter Thaw
Oct. 22, 3:30 p.m., World Premiere, Narrative Feature
Actor John Rhys-Davies, Director Adam Thomas Underegg, cast and crew scheduled to attend.
The JJ Project
Oct. 22, 5:45 p.m., World Premiere, Documentary Feature
Featured Subject JJ Hunt, Director Matt Starr, cast and crew scheduled to attend.
When War Comes Home
Oct. 23, 12:45 p.m., U.S. Premiere, Documentary Feature
Director Michael King, cast and crew scheduled to attend.
Reengineeering Sam
Oct. 23, 3:15 p.m., World Premiere, Documentary Feature
Featured Subject Sam Schmidt, Director Brian Malone, cast and crew scheduled to attend.
New Life
Oct. 23, 6 p.m., Sponsored by Lilly, World Premiere, Documentary Feature
Director Drew Waters, Actress Erica Bethea, cast and crew scheduled to attend.
Facing Darkness
Oct. 23, 8:30 p.m., World Premiere, Special Presentation, Documentary Feature
Featured Subject Dr. Kent Brantly, Director Arthur Rasco, cast and crew scheduled to attend.
The Healer
Oct. 24, 5:30 p.m., U.S. Premiere, Narrative Feature – Directed by Paco Arango
Director Paco Arango, Actress Kaitlyn Bernard, cast and crew scheduled to attend.
Men in the Arena
Oct. 24, 7:45 p.m., World Premiere, Documentary Feature
Director J.R. Biersmith, cast and crew scheduled to attend.
It’s Not My Fault and I Don’t Care Anyway
Oct. 25, 7:15 p.m., U.S. Premiere, Narrative Feature
Director Chris Craddock, Actor Alan Thicke, Actor Quinton Aaron, Actress Leah Doz, cast and crew scheduled to attend.
Matsanjeni (The Bones)
– A Thirst Project VR Film
Oct. 26 and Oct. 27, Documentary Short, Special Presentation, World Premiere
Virtual reality experience with recurring screenings throughout both days at AMC Castleton Square 14. Executive Producer Seth Maxwell, cast and crew scheduled to attend.
Bugs on the Menu
Oct. 26, 7 p.m., U.S. Premiere, Documentary Feature
Director Ian Toews, cast and crew scheduled to attend.
From the Ashes: The University of Evansville Purple Aces
Oct. 27, 5:30 p.m., World Premiere, Documentary Feature, Indiana Spotlight
Director Joe Atkinson, cast and crew scheduled to attend.
Special Presentations
These six films have been highlighted to encompass the full range of Heartland Film Festival selections and current trends in cinema. From documentaries about Indianapolis to a virtual reality experience about Swaziland, these films show audiences the world through a wide range of perspectives. All screenings will be hosted at AMC Castleton Square 14:
Attucks: The School That Opened a City
– Documentary Feature
Oct. 27, 3 p.m., Director Ted Green, cast and crew scheduled to attend. Sponsored by the Lumina Foundation.
Facing Darkness
– Documentary Feature, World Premiere
Oct. 23, 8:30 p.m., Directed by Arthur Rasco. Featured Subject Dr. Kent Brantly, Director Arthur Rasco, cast and crew scheduled to attend.
Lion
– Narrative Feature, Truly Moving Picture Award Winner
Oct. 25, 8:15 p.m., Directed by Garth Davis, starring Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, David Wenham and Nicole Kidman. A special presentation by The Weinstein Company.
Matsanjeni (The Bones)
– A Thirst Project VR Film – Documentary Short, World Premiere
Oct. 26 and Oct. 27, Directed by Zach Richter, Sam Smith and Corey Petrick. Virtual reality experience with recurring screenings throughout both days at AMC Castleton Square 14. Executive Producer Seth Maxwell, cast and crew scheduled to attend.
The Ultimate Legacy
– Narrative Feature
Oct. 22, 10:45 p.m., Directed by Joanne Hock. Actor Brian Dennehy and Writer/Executive Producer Rick Eldridge scheduled to attend.
USS Indianapolis: The Legacy
– Documentary Feature
Oct. 22, 1 p.m. and Oct. 26, 8 p.m., Directed by Sara Vladic. Sponsored by PNC. Director Sara Vladic, cast and crew scheduled to attend.
25th Anniversary Retrospective
Since this is the 25th round of Heartland, a few films will be making an encore from past festivals.
Rudy
(1993) – Directed by David Anspaugh
The Ultimate Gift
(2006) – Directed by Michael O. Sajbel
Lars and the Real Girl
(2007) – Directed by Craig Gillespie
Second Hand Wedding
(2008) – Directed by Paul Murphy
Red Dog
(2011) – Directed by Kriv Stenders
Rising from Ashes
(2012) – Directed by T.C. Johnstone
No Ordinary Hero: The SuperDeafy Movie
(2013) – Directed by Troy Kotsur
Where Hope Grows
(2014) – Directed by Chris Dowling
Set to award $129,000 in cash prizes, the 2016 Heartland Film Festival will announce all of its winners at the Oct. 29 Awards Party at the Premiere Pavilion at AMC Castleton Square 14. Categories and finalists include:
Narrative Feature Finalists ($45,000 total award)
Blanka
– Directed by Kohki Hasei
Home Care
– Directed by Slávek Horák
Occupy, Texas
– Directed by Jeff Barry
Pushing Dead
– Directed by Tom E. Brown
Wild Prairie Rose
– Directed by Deborah LaVine
Documentary Feature Finalists ($45,000 total award)
The Islands and the Whales
– Directed by Mike Day
Night School
– Directed by Andrew Cohn
The Settlers
– Directed by Shimon Dotan
Sonita
– Directed by Ghaem Maghami
They Call Us Monsters
– Directed by Ben Lear
Narrative Short Finalists ($5,000 total award)
A Man Like a Tree
– Directed by Sylvia Borges
La femme et le TGV
– Directed by Timo von Gunten
Love is a Sting
– Directed by Vincent Gallagher
Out of the Village
– Directed by Jonathan Stein
The Ravens
– Directed by Jennifer Perrott
Documentary Short Finalists ($5,000 total award)
Mama Rwanda
– Directed by Laura Waters Hinson
Mining Poems or Odes
– Directed by Callum Rice
The Reinvention of Normal
– Directed by Liam Saint-Pierre
Rotatio
– Directed by Shannon Mackenzie and Ian McClerin
Zain’s Summer: From Refugee to American Boy
– Directed by Joshua Seftel
Animated Short Finalists ($5,000 total award)
Alike
– Directed by Daniel Martinez Lara, Rafa Cano Méndez
Borrowed Time
– Directed by Andrew Coats, Lou Hamou-Lhadj
Scent of Geranium – Directed by Naghmeh Farzaneh
Violet
– Directed by Maurice Joyce
Way of Giants
– Directed by Alois Di Leo
The Jimmy Stewart Legacy Award ($5,000 total award)
The inaugural Jimmy Stewart Legacy Award will honor a single winner, selected from the Festival’s feature-length narrative and documentary titles. The winning film will best embody the ongoing legacy of actor and national hero Jimmy Stewart and will demonstrate the triumph of the human spirit through determination and the defiance of odds, humble vulnerability, and courage in the face of adversity. Made possible by a partnership with The Stewart Family.
Summer White Lynch Memorial Award - High School Film Competition Grand Prize ($2,000 total award)
Finalists include winners of the Narrative, Documentary, and Indiana categories of the High School Film Competition:
The Optimist
(Narrative Winner) – Directed by John Mervin
Fragile (A Portrait of Gil Batle)
(Documentary Winner) – Directed by Nilo Batle
Masha’Allah
(Indiana Winner) – Directed by Molly Simmons