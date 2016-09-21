Heartland announces opening night film 

click to enlarge
This is the 25th year of Heartland Film Fest, and they are pulling out all the stops. Below is a release sent out by Heartland earlier today:
Today nonprofit arts organization Heartland Film announced “The Book of Love” as the opening night film of the 2016 Heartland Film Festival (Oct. 20-30), set for Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral. The red carpet event is set to include appearances by Actress Jessica Biel, Producer Michelle Purple, and Actor Richard Robichaux.
“We are thrilled to kick off our silver anniversary with a powerful film like ‘The Book of Love,’” said Heartland Film President Craig Prater. “With an all-star cast and inspiring message, Bill Purple’s film will leave a lasting impact on our audiences. We look forward to hosting Jessica, Michelle and Richard in Indianapolis for this fantastic event.”
Also according to the release: "Tickets for the opening night screening of The Book of Love
will be offered first to attendees of the 2016 Heartland Film Festival Announcement Party on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Basile Theatre at the Historic Athenaeum. Opening Night tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, Sept. 26 at heartlandfilmestival.org or by calling 1-866-HFF-1010."