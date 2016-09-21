Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

September 21, 2016 Screens

Heartland announces opening night film 

A sneak peek of what to expect at Heartland Film Fest this year

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge unnamed.jpg

This is the 25th year of Heartland Film Fest, and they are pulling out all the stops. Below is a release sent out by Heartland earlier today: 

Today nonprofit arts organization Heartland Film announced “The Book of Love” as the opening night film of the 2016 Heartland Film Festival (Oct. 20-30), set for Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral. The red carpet event is set to include appearances by Actress Jessica Biel, Producer Michelle Purple, and Actor Richard Robichaux.

“We are thrilled to kick off our silver anniversary with a powerful film like ‘The Book of Love,’” said Heartland Film President Craig Prater. “With an all-star cast and inspiring message, Bill Purple’s film will leave a lasting impact on our audiences. We look forward to hosting Jessica, Michelle and Richard in Indianapolis for this fantastic event.”
Also according to the release: "Tickets for the opening night screening of The Book of Love will be offered first to attendees of the 2016 Heartland Film Festival Announcement Party on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Basile Theatre at the Historic Athenaeum. Opening Night tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, Sept. 26 at heartlandfilmestival.org or by calling 1-866-HFF-1010."

More Screens »

Tags: ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Readers also liked…

Latest in Screens

Around the Web

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Emily Taylor

Emily Taylor
Bio:
 Emily is the arts editor at NUVO, where she covers everything from visual art to comedy. In fact she is probably at a theater production right now. Before joining the ranks here, she worked for Indianapolis Monthly and Gannett. You can find her thoughts about Indy scattered throughout the NUVO arts section and... more

Events & Best Bets

Today Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue
Read Write Recite Poetry

(Tuesday)
Best Bet: Read Write Recite Poetry @ Garfield Park Arts Center

$60 for 6 classes

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Keep in-the-know
on-the-fly

Sign up for Nuvo
E-Newsletters:

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • September 21-27, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation