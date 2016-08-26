Heady Hollow Brewpub turns one tonight 

Heady Hollow Brewpub
, 11069 Allisonville Road, Fishers, celebrates their first anniversary Aug. 26, 4-11 p.m. — or until the beer runs out. With handcrafted interior decor and historic mementos and photos, the beers and food created on-site and served in the cozy taproom and on the patio, expect intersections between legend and reality. Is the location on “Devil’s Land” where “ominous events” took place three centuries ago? Has there been too much pride with the 1802 founding of Fishers by William Conner causing a lingering sadness with the forced departure in the harsh winter of 1820 into the unknown Missouri Territory for William’s Delaware wife of 20 years and their family of six children? Whatever you believe, historic reference is woven into the locally sourced ingredients of the beers, starters, soups, salads and confections.
“What’s with the bunny?” you rightfully ask. Well just show up and ask the folks at Heady Hollow.
Claimed as “the first official microbrewery to open in Fishers” [The RAM Fishers doesn’t brew on-premise but ‘imports’ its beer from RAM Downtown Indy] Keefe Pietri and George Garrison nurtured their dream for seven years before opening a year ago. The celebratory brews include regulars and seasonals: Rabbit Punch - a hoppy amber ale; Hop Haze - an east coast style IPA; Peach Pale Ale; Strawberry Blonde and Pumpkin Ale.
Jon Strahl fills in the 3-hour music set 8-11 p.m.
And you can become a regular with a membership in “The Warren”— Heady Hollow’s version of a mug club. 16-oz. pours can be upped to 20-oz. Celebratory specials on Aug. 24 include $2 off growler fills & $1 off bullet fills, drawings for free prizes and, yes, tales of yore around the bar and at the tables — all with their own stories of former lives a long time ago.
See the coverage NUVO did of the opening a year ago.
New Brews & News
As of Aug. 19 our "Boys in Blue" have won eight straight games at Carroll Stadium and are undefeated at home in 2016. Seems like a good reason to have a Craft Beer Corner
to lift celebratory cheers. The latest off-field winning news from Indy Eleven
reads: “Take a stay-cation this Labor Day weekend and join Indy Eleven on Indiana Soccer Heritage Night at "The Mike" on Saturday, September 3 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. "Indiana's Team" will proudly recognize the achievements of our friends at Power Soccer of Indy, and you can purchase tickets to help raise funds for this incredible group of athletes here via the club's new Community Giveback Program.
CRAFT BREW CORNER LIVES ON! Be part of an exclusive crowd — For $15 get your ticket and two 16 oz. craft beers, which can be redeemed for selections by People’s Brewing, Urban Chestnut and other craft breweries, and celebrate Indy Eleven's NASL Spring Championship win at the Craft Brew Corner.
Please note that YOU MUST PURCHASE THE CRAFT BREW CORNER OFFER IN ADVANCE ONLINE.
Sales will be cut off on game days at 2:00 p.m. ET ... click below to secure your package today! Home game dates: Sept. 3, 17, 24, Oct. 15, 22; kickoff 7 p.m. go to Cheers 4 Indy!
At a spot near you:
Oaken Barrel
’s new seasonal Grapefruit Radler
was brewed specially for the WAMM festival. But you’ll find the refreshing end of summer quencher on tap at Oaken Barrel
Bloomington Brewing’s Simcoe Kid
features “the fresh, youthful vigor” of Simcoe Hop balanced by Special Pale, Vienna, Munich and Caramel Malts, together creating robust aromas of passionfruit, apricot, grapefruit and intense pine. ABV 7.1%, IBU 78.
Upland’s Two of Tarts
, a tropical gose with mango and passion fruit is on draught in bars throughout their distribution area as well as at Upland brewpubs and tap rooms as part of the Side Trail Series.
“Two of Tarts is an exploration into a spectrum of tartness that we don't normally touch on with our core or sour beers,” said Matt Wisley, innovation lead at Upland Brewing Co. “While beers produced with this method are considerably more acidic than our standard beers, they shouldn't necessarily be compared to our wood-aged sours that are much more assertive and complex. Beers like Two of Tarts are meant to be crisp and refreshing with a clean base to accentuate flavors of delicious ingredients like passion fruit and mango.”
“This beer is intended to broaden our range of tart and fruit flavors. We always push ourselves to develop new, unique, and interesting flavor profiles with our Side Trail beers, and this is a great example,” said Pete Batule, VP of Brewing Operations.
Artwork for Two of Tarts was created by Bloomington tattoo artist Jereme Galloway of Time and Tide Tattoo
. According to the description, Two of Tarts pours bright golden orange with a glowing translucent haze. The aroma is a burst of vibrant passion fruit and succulent mango with notes of lemon. The unmistakably tropical flavor of passion fruit is complemented by mango, citrus, and the crisp fruity contributions of the lactic fermentation. Effervescent carbonation supports a clean, refreshing acidity that is rounded out by a delicate hint of salt. The finish is dry and crisp, leaving a pleasantly clean citrus impression on the palate. ABV: 4.5% IBU: 5
Indiana City Black Lantern Black IPA
is crafted in the style of an American IPA with an addition of rich roasted malt. The description adds, “It’s a medium-bodied, hop-forward black ale with bright, herbal, earthy hop aroma along with complex resinous hop and mellow malt flavor that finishes smooth. Black Lantern is a beer for the darkest of days and the blackest of nights.” • 7.0% ABV • 68 IBU
Half Moon’s Vanilla Rocket Red Ale
features Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Beans with Stoplight City Red Ale for a smooth, creamy vanilla flavored Irish-style Red Ale. Brewer John Templet says it’s “perfect with their smokehouse stromboli sandwich. ABV=5.7% IBU=25
Oktoberfest
is back in-packs at Mad Anthony Brewing Company
locations, Cap'n Cork or Belmont Beverage in Fort Wayne. MABC's Oktoberfest is a traditional German style lager, amber in color and slightly sweet with a crisp hop bitterness. In case you didn’t know, “This beer is the celebrated style of the Munich Oktobeerfest, the largest public festival in the world.”
55% ALC by VOL - 22 IBUs. Find your nearest location!
Ash & Elm's variety of cider choices
Newly opened Ash&Elm
is introducing a Small Batch Series and Ciderside Chats, a creative storytelling event. “Come gather to hear a few brave souls share their very best tales, and if you muster up the nerve with a little bit of liquid courage, perhaps you can share too!” reads the invite.
Happening now & soon
Aug. 27
: Daredevil Hops & FlipFlops Festival, 115 Main St., Speedway, with 25 breweries, 6 bands. VIP 1 p.m., GA 2 p.m. ; benefits Brackets for Good, Speedway Lions Club, and Speedway Trails.
Aug. 27
: Beer & Bluegrass Festival, 5-10 p.m., Downtown Franklin; TICKETS
Aug. 27
: Beer Across the Wabash in Lafayette. Details here.
Aug 27
: Columbus Beer Festival. Details here.
Sept. 1
: Craft Beer for a Cause presented by Sun King at Victory Field Indians game, 4 p.m. Benefits Downtown Indy Inc’s Beautification Fund