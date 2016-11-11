Governor-elect Holcomb builds his administration 

click to enlarge
By Rachel Hoffmeyer
Eric Holcomb speaks to supporters after winning the election.
Eddie Drews, TheStatehouseFile.com
The Holcomb administration is now hiring.
Next Level Indiana Inc., the non-profit transition board for Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb, launched a website Friday to accept resumes. NextLevelIndiana.com
will also share information related to the transition and activities related to the inauguration.
“We encourage any and all aspiring public servants who are ready, willing and able to accelerate Indiana’s forward momentum to answer this call and make their interest in joining the Holcomb-Crouch Administration known,” Next Level Indiana co-chairs Earl Goode and Kyle Hupfer said in a statement.
Holcomb has said priorities of his administration include passing a balanced budget, creating a sustainable infrastructure program and improving the state’s workforce.
“We’ll make sure we’re focused on people, people, people,” Holcomb said at a news conference Wednesday.
Holcomb is already surrounding himself with leaders from the former Gov. Mitch Daniels administration. Goode served as chief of staff to Daniels for more than six years. Hupfer served as director of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for Daniels. Daniels’s Lt. Gov. Becky Skillman is also on the transition team.
The team includes 13 other members including La Porte Mayor Blair Milo, WGU Indiana Chancellor Allison Barber and Jim Morris, vice chairman of Pacers Sports and Entertainment.